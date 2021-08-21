Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Bob Haircut Inspired by Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram Celebrity

After seeing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's hairdo that 'looked so keeeeyute,' the former co-host of 'Lip Sync Battle' decides to chop off a few inches of her hair into a chic bob cut.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has decided to chop off a few inches of her hair. In a new social media post, the wife of John Legend debuted her new chic bob haircut that she said was inspired by "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum Kourtney Kardashian.

The former co-host of "Lip Sync Battle" took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 20 to show off her new look. In the accompanying note, she revealed why she decided to chop off her hair, "Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!"

Many of her followers were quick to compliment her chic bob haircut, including Kourtney and her mom Kris Jenner. In the comment section, the Poosh founder wrote, "Wow," adding a set of smiling cat face with heart-eyes emojis. Meanwhile, the momager praised the cookbook author by saying, "GORGEOUS." Kardashian/Jenner family longtime hairstylist Jen Atkin chimed in, "Omg cuuuute."

Chrissy also turned to her Instagram Story to show off her new do. Showing that she loves her chic bob, she wrote, "Awe cuuuuuute!!!" and tagged Los Angeles hairstylist Sabrina Porsche, makeup artist Nova Kaplan as well as her fashion stylist Alana Van Deraa.

Chrissy Teigen praised her new shorter hair.

Prior to showing off her new haircut on her Instagram page, Chrissy had unveiled her sleek bob while taking a casual stroll with her husband John in New York City. For the outing, the "Chrissy's Court" star could be seen wearing a sheer and bold red button-down shirt and a pair of denim Daisy Dukes. She also added strappy red sandals and sunglasses. In the meantime, her musician husband looked stylish in a matching pale pink outfit consisting of an unbuttoned polo shirt and slim trousers.

As for Kourtney, she debuted her new hair on August 14. At the time, the reality TV star posted four mirror selfies on her Instagram feed to show off her newly-chopped chin-length bob. Many gushed over her new look, including her boyfriend Travis Barker who said, "You're perfect," in the comments section. Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge, Winnie Harlow and more celebrity pals also loved her new hairdo.