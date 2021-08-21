 
 

Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Bob Haircut Inspired by Kourtney Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Bob Haircut Inspired by Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram
Celebrity

After seeing the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's hairdo that 'looked so keeeeyute,' the former co-host of 'Lip Sync Battle' decides to chop off a few inches of her hair into a chic bob cut.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has decided to chop off a few inches of her hair. In a new social media post, the wife of John Legend debuted her new chic bob haircut that she said was inspired by "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum Kourtney Kardashian.

The former co-host of "Lip Sync Battle" took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 20 to show off her new look. In the accompanying note, she revealed why she decided to chop off her hair, "Cause @kourtneykardash looked so keeeeyute!"

Many of her followers were quick to compliment her chic bob haircut, including Kourtney and her mom Kris Jenner. In the comment section, the Poosh founder wrote, "Wow," adding a set of smiling cat face with heart-eyes emojis. Meanwhile, the momager praised the cookbook author by saying, "GORGEOUS." Kardashian/Jenner family longtime hairstylist Jen Atkin chimed in, "Omg cuuuute."

  See also...

Chrissy also turned to her Instagram Story to show off her new do. Showing that she loves her chic bob, she wrote, "Awe cuuuuuute!!!" and tagged Los Angeles hairstylist Sabrina Porsche, makeup artist Nova Kaplan as well as her fashion stylist Alana Van Deraa.

Chrissy Teigen via IG Story

Chrissy Teigen praised her new shorter hair.

Prior to showing off her new haircut on her Instagram page, Chrissy had unveiled her sleek bob while taking a casual stroll with her husband John in New York City. For the outing, the "Chrissy's Court" star could be seen wearing a sheer and bold red button-down shirt and a pair of denim Daisy Dukes. She also added strappy red sandals and sunglasses. In the meantime, her musician husband looked stylish in a matching pale pink outfit consisting of an unbuttoned polo shirt and slim trousers.

As for Kourtney, she debuted her new hair on August 14. At the time, the reality TV star posted four mirror selfies on her Instagram feed to show off her newly-chopped chin-length bob. Many gushed over her new look, including her boyfriend Travis Barker who said, "You're perfect," in the comments section. Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge, Winnie Harlow and more celebrity pals also loved her new hairdo.

You can share this post!

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Amy Schumer Mocking Her Singing Happy Birthday to Barack Obama

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Amy Schumer Mocking Her Singing Happy Birthday to Barack Obama

Chrissy Teigen Dedicates New Cookbook to Late Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen Dedicates New Cookbook to Late Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen Denies Claims She Deleted Negative Comments on Her Social Media

Chrissy Teigen Denies Claims She Deleted Negative Comments on Her Social Media

Chrissy Teigen Jokes She'll Add Her 'Therapy' Sessions as She Posts Pics From Obama's Birthday Bash

Chrissy Teigen Jokes She'll Add Her 'Therapy' Sessions as She Posts Pics From Obama's Birthday Bash

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name