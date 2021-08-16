 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Newly-Chopped Hair, Travis Barker Gushes It's 'Perfect'

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Newly-Chopped Hair, Travis Barker Gushes It's 'Perfect'
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shows off her new look by sharing some mirror selfies on Instagram after ditching her signature long locks.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is noticeably looking different now. The 42-year-old mother of three has undergone a major hair transformation as she ditched her signature long raven hair for a much shorter do.

The reality TV star debuted her new hair via social media on Saturday, August 14. Making use of her Instagram account, she let out four mirror selfies to show off her newly-chopped chin-length bob.

Kourtney tried on different styles with her new shorter hair, parting it on the side with messy waves and later parting it on the middle and slipping it behind her ears. She simply captioned the snaps with a scissors emoji.

In the pictures, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also flaunted her curves in a black sports bra and matching black bottoms. Many marvelled at her new look, including her boyfriend Travis Barker who gushed, "You're perfect," in the comments section. Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge, Winnie Harlow and more celebrity pals also loved her new do.

  See also...

On Friday, Kourtney teased the cut on her Instagram Story with a photo of shears and a lock of her hair on the countertop. She wrote "chop chop" and tagged hairstylist Peter Savic atop the image.

Prior to this, Kourtney revealed that Travis gave her a haircut. In late July, the Poosh founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the lock of her dark brown hair lying on the floor. "Haircuts by @travisbarker," she simply wrote over the snap. At the time, Travis also shared Kourtney's photo on his Instagram Story, but neither of them immediately gave a final look at her new haircut.

One week later, Kourtney officially revealed her new hair on Instagram in another series of mirror selfies, showing her nearly naked while sitting on the bathroom floor. "Ten days of quarantine …" she wrote underneath.

You can share this post!

50 Cent Pokes Fun at Remy Martin for Suing His Cognac Company: 'They Are Afraid of Me'

John Mellencamp Reportedly Calls It Quits With Natasha Barrett After Several Months of Dating

Related Posts
Kourtney Kardashian Helps Travis Barker Fly Again for 1st Time Since Surviving Deadly Plane Crash

Kourtney Kardashian Helps Travis Barker Fly Again for 1st Time Since Surviving Deadly Plane Crash

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Body-shamer Thinking She's Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Body-shamer Thinking She's Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Sweet 'Welcome Home' Note From Son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Sweet 'Welcome Home' Note From Son Reign

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Half-Naked Body While Quarantining With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Half-Naked Body While Quarantining With Travis Barker

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Simone Biles Shares Health Updates After Biten by German Shepherds

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Grammy-Winning Folk Singer Nanci Griffith Dies, Asked to Withhold Details in Death Wish

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Kaley Cuoco Slams Athlete and Trainer Over Horse Punching at Olympics, Offers to Buy the Steed

Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Jim Edmonds Engaged to Kortnie O'Connor Two Months After Finalizing Meghan King Divorce

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Jordan Barrett Marries Boyfriend in Ibiza

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe

Model Carre Sutton Sues Ex-Agency Boss for Raping and Trafficking Her to Wealthy Men Around Europe

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

'Good Luck Charlie' Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker Slams Mask Mandate on Anti-Maskers Rant

'Good Luck Charlie' Alum Leigh-Allyn Baker Slams Mask Mandate on Anti-Maskers Rant