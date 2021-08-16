Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Newly-Chopped Hair, Travis Barker Gushes It's 'Perfect'

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shows off her new look by sharing some mirror selfies on Instagram after ditching her signature long locks.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is noticeably looking different now. The 42-year-old mother of three has undergone a major hair transformation as she ditched her signature long raven hair for a much shorter do.

The reality TV star debuted her new hair via social media on Saturday, August 14. Making use of her Instagram account, she let out four mirror selfies to show off her newly-chopped chin-length bob.

Kourtney tried on different styles with her new shorter hair, parting it on the side with messy waves and later parting it on the middle and slipping it behind her ears. She simply captioned the snaps with a scissors emoji.

In the pictures, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also flaunted her curves in a black sports bra and matching black bottoms. Many marvelled at her new look, including her boyfriend Travis Barker who gushed, "You're perfect," in the comments section. Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge, Winnie Harlow and more celebrity pals also loved her new do.

On Friday, Kourtney teased the cut on her Instagram Story with a photo of shears and a lock of her hair on the countertop. She wrote "chop chop" and tagged hairstylist Peter Savic atop the image.

Prior to this, Kourtney revealed that Travis gave her a haircut. In late July, the Poosh founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the lock of her dark brown hair lying on the floor. "Haircuts by @travisbarker," she simply wrote over the snap. At the time, Travis also shared Kourtney's photo on his Instagram Story, but neither of them immediately gave a final look at her new haircut.

One week later, Kourtney officially revealed her new hair on Instagram in another series of mirror selfies, showing her nearly naked while sitting on the bathroom floor. "Ten days of quarantine …" she wrote underneath.