Kim Kardashian Enjoys Lunch Date With Kanye West in Malibu Amid Divorce

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is there a chance for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to reconcile? The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and her estranged husband were spotted enjoying a lunch date in Malibu, California, six months after she filed for divorce from him.

On Friday, August 20, the exes were photographed without their kids as they headed into a local restaurant. In photos surfacing online, the reality TV star was seen entering the passenger seat of a car while the Yeezy designer was on the opposite side.

Kim has been very supportive to Kanye despite their split. In late July, she brought their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to Atlanta to join the MC at his "Donda" listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The SKIMS founder and their kids continued to offer support for the hip-hop mogul by attending his second "Donda" listening party, which took place on August 5 in the same stadium. At that time, the daughter of Kris Jenner stole attention as she rocked a black bondage-style Balenciaga outfit.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014. After nearly seven years, however, she filed for divorce from him. On the reason why she pulled the plug on their marriage, she explained in the "KUWTK" reunion in June, "It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision."

"In no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or not really try. We have four kids," the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian added. "There's nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together."

Despite the split, Kim noted that she and Kanye managed to maintain a good co-parenting relationship. "We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much," she gushed. "That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. He will always be family."