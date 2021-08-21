 
 

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma Split as He's Traded to Washington Wizards

The Jamaican-Canadian model and the NBA star, who first started dating in 2020, reportedly remain friendly with each other since their split about a week ago.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kyle Kuzma's career may have come in the way of his relationship with Winnie Harlow. The couple is reported to have called it quits amid his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards, after dating for over a year.

It is currently unknown what was the reason that drove the former lovebirds' decision to end their romance, but the timing hints that Kyle's move to Washington D.C. could have played a factor in it. Sources tell TMZ the NBA star and the model split about a week ago. On August 6, it was officially announced that the athlete was traded to the Washington Wizards.

There's apparently no drama leading to their breakup as the sources say it was completely amicable. It is additionally noted that Winnie and Kyle have been friendly with each other since calling it quits.

Winnie and Kyle first sparked dating rumors in May 2020, after they were photographed holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles. TMZ reported at the time that the pair had been dating since April and decided to shack up together during the coronavirus pandemic after initially meeting at New York Fashion Week in September 2019. The "America's Next Top Model" alum confirmed their dating rumors in July with a racy photo of her and her then-boyfriend.

During their hot romance, the two often exchanged "I love yous" on social media. In July 2020, the Jamaican-Canadian beauty even hired a plane to fly across the Disney campus to wish him a happy birthday while he played in the NBA bubble.

Prior to dating Kyle, Winnie was in a short-lived romance with rapper Wiz Khalifa last year. As for the 26-year-old athlete, he was previously linked to actress Vanessa Hudgens and models Kendall Jenner and Katya Elise Henry.

