 
 

Noah Beck Claims His Life Is Not 'Perfect' Because He Struggles With Body Dysmorphia

When speaking in a new interview, the 20-year-old TikTok star also gets candid about not dealing with depression or anxiety growing up and reveals how he deals with sadness.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Noah Beck claimed his life is not as "perfect" as how people perceive it. Despite having impressed many with his toned physique, the TikTok star revealed that he battles with body dysmorphia.

The 20-year-old got candid about his struggle when sitting down with GQ. "Everyone thinks that everything's perfect, and I promise you, I'm going through my s**t," he pointed out. "Body dysmorphia is a thing. There have just been times where I look at myself in the mirror and I'm like, 'F**k.' I'm not playing soccer, and I'm not running every single day."

Noah then disclosed that he "never had" depression and anxiety growing up. He then explained, "If I did ever feel sad growing up, I played soccer or talked to my friends, and I would forget about it. Social media has definitely developed some of those things for me, and I'm battling my own stuff every single day."

"I went viral, kept going viral, and now I'm here. People are so jealous of the top influencers on TikTok because they feel that they are so close to being that," the boyfriend of Dixie D'Amelio continued. "People are like, 'All I need is a couple of videos, and I can be living that life...' It's not like that."

Despite struggling with body dysmorphia, Noah said he is now unbothered with people making fun of his neck size. "It took a toll," he admitted, before adding, "At the end of the day, I just laughed about it, because the more people are making these memes, the more my name's getting out there."

According to Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphia "is a mental health disorder in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance - a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others." The site added, "But you may feel so embarrassed, ashamed and anxious that you may avoid many social situations."

