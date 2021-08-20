Lizzo Reveals the Perks of Not Using Deodorant

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Ever since Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made headlines after they admitted to not bathing their children regularly, celebrities' hygiene has become a hot topic. In a new social media post, singer/rapper Lizzo revealed that she's not a fan of deodorant and has decided to stop using it.

The "Truth Hurts" singer made the confession as she reacted to Matthew McConaughey saying that he hasn't used deodorant for 35 years. Reposting the actor's interview, Lizzo wrote that she actually agreed with the actor as she wrote, "Ok... I'm w [ith] him on this one.. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER."

Matthew shared about his hygiene habit in his interview with Playboy magazine. He revealed that his "Fool's Gold" co-star Kate Hudson asked him to put some body spray on himself. "She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, 'Would you please put this on?' I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant," he said.

"The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you,' " he continued. Matthew, however, claimed that he takes multiple showers a day and brushes his teeth up to five times a day.

The interview resurfaced after Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred alongside the Oscar-winning actor in "Tropic Thunder", said on SiriusXM that she smelled him to see if didn't have an odor just like he claimed before. "I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odor. So my first thought was, 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right,' " she said.

Describing how Matthew actually smells, Yvette explained, "He does not have an odor. He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him, and it's not musty or crazy."