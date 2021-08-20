 
 

Daniel Craig Beats Out Dwayne Johnson in 2021 Highest-Paid Movie Stars List

WENN/Instar/Mario Mitsis
Right behind the 'Jungle Cruise' actor are Will Smith and Denzel Washington, who both earn $40 million for their movies 'King Richard' and 'The Little Things' respectively.

  Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Craig tops Variety's highest-paid movie stars of 2021 list. In the list, which was released on Wednesday, August 18, the English native beats Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with a whopping $100 million salary.

Daniel made the big bucks from Rian Johnson's forthcoming "Knives Out 2" and "Knives Out 3". As for the wrestler-turned-movie hunk who lands in the second spot, he is walking off with a $50 million paycheck from Amazon's holiday-themed action movie, "Red One".

Right behind the "Jungle Cruise" leading man are Will Smith and Denzel Washington, who both earned $40 million for their movies "King Richard" and "The Little Things" respectively. Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg, meanwhile, scored $30 million each for Netflix films "Don't Look Up" and "Spenser Confidential".

At No. 6, Jennifer Lawrence pocketed $25 million from "Don't Look Up". Other actors and actresses who made it to the list's top 10 are Julia Roberts ($25 million from "Leave the World Behind"), Sandra Bullock ($20 million from "The Lost City of D") as well as Ryan Gosling ($20 million from "The Gray Man").

Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt matched Ryan's $20 million for "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Bullet Train" respectively. Michael B. Jordan, on the other hand, earned $15 million from "Without Remorse" while Tom Cruise was paid just $13 million upfront to star in "Top Gun: Maverick".

The list also shows Keanu Reeves landing at No. 15 as he earned $12-14 million from "The Matrix 4". Joining the A-listers above are Chris Pine, who reportedly earned $11.5 million from his film "Dungeons & Dragons" and Robert Pattinson, who earned $3 million from "The Batman".

The World's Highest-Paid Movie Stars of 2021:

  1. Daniel Craig - $100 M
  2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - $50 M
  3. Will Smith - $40 M
  4. Denzel Washington - $40 M
  5. Leonardo DiCaprio - $30 M
  6. Mark Wahlberg - $30 M
  7. Jennifer Lawrence - $25 M
  8. Julia Roberts - $25 M
  9. Sandra Bullock - $20 M
  10. Ryan Gosling - $20 M
  11. Chris Hemsworth - $20 M
  12. Brad Pitt - $20 M
  13. Michael B. Jordan - $15 M
  14. Tom Cruise - $13 M
  15. Keanu Reeves - $12-14 M
  16. Chris Pine - $11.5 M
  17. Robert Pattinson - $3 M

