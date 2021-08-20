Owen Wilson Opens Up on 2007 Suicide Attempt

Esquire Magazine/Mark Seliger Celebrity

The 'Wedding Crashers' actor insists he is in a much better place as he goes public with his mental health issues and reveals that he once tried to kill himself.

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Owen Wilson is sharing details of his 2007 suicide attempt for the first time - and reveals older brother Andrew was instrumental in helping with his recovery.

In a new Esquire magazine profile, the "Zoolander" star reveals his other brother, "Legally Blonde" star Luke Wilson, found him and called emergency services at the time. But it was Andrew - who has had small roles in both brothers' movies - who proved to be his rock.

Owen revealed Andrew stayed in his house, got up with him each morning, and drew up daily schedules to make things more manageable.

"Sometimes life seems to be played by Tom Hardy in The Revenant, some nightmarish guy trying to kill you, where even if you get the upper hand," the actor told Esquire.

"He's still going to be there at the end whispering, 'This ain't gonna bring your boy back' or your dad back or any good times from your past back. Or whatever. And when life's being played by that guy, you just gotta hang on and wait for it to pass.' "

The actor, who's best known for his comedic roles in films including "Wedding Crashers" and "Night at the Museum", has battled depression in the past and was only 11 when, he says, the idea of death "landed with me."

He recalled a conversation he had with his father, a TV executive, when he was a boy.

"I remember exactly where (I was) in the house, saying, 'I worry about dying,' and seeing my dad turn away and catch himself," he said. "And I was surprised to see that reaction. But who knows, maybe that was part of why I said it."

But Owen, who just finished a stint on Marvel's hit TV series "Loki", is much happier these days.

"I've been in sort of a lucky place of feeling pretty appreciative of things. know everything's kind of up and down, but when you get on one of these waves, you've gotta ride it as long as you can... ," he added. "Feeling pretty grateful. Well, grateful's one of those words that get used all the time. Appreciative. Of, you know, stuff (sic)."