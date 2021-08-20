 
 

Britney Spears Accused of Battery Following Alleged Dog Drama

Britney is facing an investigation after a longtime housekeeper filed a police report accusing the Southern Belle of battery following alleged physical altercation.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has been accused of battery by a longtime housekeeper.

The unnamed woman claims the pop star flew into a rage after learning she had taken one of Britney's dogs to the vet and during an altercation about the pet's treatment, slapped the accuser's phone out of her hand.

Ventura County police officers in California were alerted to the incident at Britney's home on Monday (16Aug21), when the housekeeper filed a police report.

TMZ sources report deputies attempted to get in touch with the pop star but she would not speak with them.

A Spears insider has denied there was any physical altercation, adding the accuser's claims are false.

An official from the police department tells the outlet the case in currently under investigation.

The legal drama comes as the "Toxic" singer continues her fight to remove her father, Jamie, as the conservator of her estate. Jamie recently announced his plans to step down from the role following his daughter's claims he has mismanaged her affairs and should be behind bars.

Before stepping down as Britney's conservator, Jamie Spears was embroiled in a spat with co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

The two blamed each other after Britney claimed she was banned from getting married and having any more kids.

They also called out each other, refusing to take responsibility for Britney's 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, which led to the superstar being placed in a permanent conservatorship back in 2008.

Amid the abuse claims, Jamie requested an investigation but Jodi branded it a "thinly veiled attempt to clear his name."

