 
 

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical
WENN
Movie

The bosses at East Hampton's Guild Hall blame 'miscommunication' on Laura Osnes' exit from their show following reports that she's fired for not getting vaccinated.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bosses at East Hampton's Guild Hall insist there was a "miscommunication" of the venue's vaccine policy to actress Laura Osnes.

The star pulled out of the forthcoming one-night-only performance of director Susan Stroman's "Crazy for You" as she believed all cast members had to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Representatives from the venue later told the New York Post's Page Six gossip column Laura had "the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result," claims she refuted.

"I would have tested in a heartbeat… something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely," said the Broadway star in an Instagram post.

Following the confusion, officials told the publication "there was a miscommunication of our policy, and Laura Osnes voluntarily opted out of the one-night-only performance."

  See also...

"She was graciously doing this event as a charitable gesture to Guild Hall, and for this we are grateful. Laura is a talented artist and we look forward to working with her again in the future."

Of her decision not to get vaccinated, Laura added, "I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future."

Laura Osnes was not the only star losing job for not getting vaccinated.

The Offspring were also forced to part ways with drummer Pete Parada after he opted not to get the injection.

Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallaris' former husband Jay Cutler was fired from an Uber upcoming commercial ad because of his anti-mask stance.

You can share this post!

Noah Cyrus Reduced to Tears After Landing Role in 'American Horror Story' Spin-Off

Owen Wilson Opens Up on 2007 Suicide Attempt
Related Posts
Laura Osnes Insists Her Exit From Musical Play Is 'Drama-Free' Amid Anti-Vaxx Rumors

Laura Osnes Insists Her Exit From Musical Play Is 'Drama-Free' Amid Anti-Vaxx Rumors

Broadway Star Laura Osnes Dismissed From Musical Play for Not Being Vaccinated

Broadway Star Laura Osnes Dismissed From Musical Play for Not Being Vaccinated

Most Read
Halle Berry Sued by Former UFC Fighter Cat Zingano for Snubbing Her of 'Bruised' Role
Movie

Halle Berry Sued by Former UFC Fighter Cat Zingano for Snubbing Her of 'Bruised' Role

Jennifer Hudson Would Love to Land Role in Disney's 'Hercules'

Jennifer Hudson Would Love to Land Role in Disney's 'Hercules'

Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake

Octavia Spencer Spills on What She Has to Learn for 'A Christmas Carol' Remake

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality

Barbra Streisand: Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Lacks Originality

Thandie Newton Not Keen to Do Violent Movie Scenes

Thandie Newton Not Keen to Do Violent Movie Scenes

Zendaya Lands Lead Role in 'Dune' Sequel

Zendaya Lands Lead Role in 'Dune' Sequel

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Candid About Tobey Maguire's Role in Her Missing Out on 'Boys and Girls'

Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Candid About Tobey Maguire's Role in Her Missing Out on 'Boys and Girls'

Ray Fisher Needs an Apology From WB to Reprise Cyborg Role

Ray Fisher Needs an Apology From WB to Reprise Cyborg Role

Laura Osnes Insists Her Exit From Musical Play Is 'Drama-Free' Amid Anti-Vaxx Rumors

Laura Osnes Insists Her Exit From Musical Play Is 'Drama-Free' Amid Anti-Vaxx Rumors

Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'

Michael Keaton Has Never Watched Comic Book Movie in Its Entirety Since 1989 'Batman'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Angelina Jolie Feels 'Familiar' With Her Role in 'Eternals' Due to Her 'Unconventional Family'

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Anthony Mackie Signs Up to Lead 'Captain America 4' Film

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical