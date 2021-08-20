Venue Bosses Cite 'Miscommunication' After Unvaccinated Laura Osnes Left Musical

WENN Movie

The bosses at East Hampton's Guild Hall blame 'miscommunication' on Laura Osnes' exit from their show following reports that she's fired for not getting vaccinated.

AceShowbiz - Bosses at East Hampton's Guild Hall insist there was a "miscommunication" of the venue's vaccine policy to actress Laura Osnes.

The star pulled out of the forthcoming one-night-only performance of director Susan Stroman's "Crazy for You" as she believed all cast members had to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Representatives from the venue later told the New York Post's Page Six gossip column Laura had "the option to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result," claims she refuted.

"I would have tested in a heartbeat… something I have been doing for months, and will continue to do, in order to keep working safely," said the Broadway star in an Instagram post.

Following the confusion, officials told the publication "there was a miscommunication of our policy, and Laura Osnes voluntarily opted out of the one-night-only performance."

"She was graciously doing this event as a charitable gesture to Guild Hall, and for this we are grateful. Laura is a talented artist and we look forward to working with her again in the future."

Of her decision not to get vaccinated, Laura added, "I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future."

Laura Osnes was not the only star losing job for not getting vaccinated.

The Offspring were also forced to part ways with drummer Pete Parada after he opted not to get the injection.

Meanwhile, Kristin Cavallaris' former husband Jay Cutler was fired from an Uber upcoming commercial ad because of his anti-mask stance.