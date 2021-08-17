Christina Haack Sparks Engagement Rumors With Joshua Hall After Flaunting Diamond Ring

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) may have dropped a hint at how serious her new relationship is. The "Christina on the Coast" star has sparked engagement rumors with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall after she was spotted showing off a diamond ring on that finger.

On Monday, August 16, the HGTV star sent fans into a frenzy when she posted and quickly deleted a photo showing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. The image, which was shared on her Instagram account but removed a few minutes later, saw her posing on a boat alongside her boyfriend and his mother. "Boat day with babe and his pretty mama," the 38-year-old captioned the initial photo.

After deleting the first photo, Christina uploaded a quite similar photo, but without the sparkling bauble. In the snap, the "Flip or Flop" star could be seen holding a glass of champagne. "Boat day with my friends, my man and his pretty mama," she captioned her new post, adding a red heart emoji and a sun emoji.

Christina's relationship with Joshua became public after they were spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport together on July 6. In a video obtained by Page Six, the lovebirds could be seen holding hands as they walked into the airport.

Christina then made her relationship Instagram official during their getaway to Tulum, Mexico, posting a photo from their "most whimsical/romantic dinner" date. In the caption of her snap that saw a romantic moment from their getaway, she opened up about how they met.

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight... I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," she began. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

Before dating Joshua, Christina was married to Ant Anstead for more than two years. She was also previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she had a conflict on the set of their home renovation series "Flip or Flop" on July 14.