Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday
To celebrate Bay's latest milestone, the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker and the model gather with his dad Jeremy Bieber, his wife Chelsey Bieber and the singer's other three siblings.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently reunited with his family for a special occasion. When celebrating his half-sister's 3rd's birthday, the "Love Yourself" hitmaker and his wife took a sweet picture with baby Bay in which they happily smiled for the camera.

The Canadian crooner shared the snap in question on Instagram on Monday, August 16. Prior to that, he let out a picture of him, Hailey and all of his siblings. They are 11-year-old half-brother Jaxon, 13-year-old half-sister Jazmyn as well as 14-year-old step-sister Allie. "Ma familia," he captioned the post.

In another image, the group was joined by Justin's father Jeremy Bieber and his wife Chelsey Bieber. Alongside the picture that saw them standing in front of a field, the musician wrote, "Happy birthday bay."

For the gathering, Justin kept it casual by wearing turquoise shorts and a button-down shirt. He completed his style with a black baseball cap. His spouse, meanwhile, looked pretty in a short-sleeved black short jumpsuit with a white collar and a daisy pattern all over it. The lovebirds both wore matching white sneakers.

Justin's family portraits received a lot of love from his famous friends. In his latest post, Romeo Beckham sent out one heart emoji. Chance The Rapper's brother Taylor Bennett, meanwhile, gushed, "Amazing Day, Looked like Love surrounded The Family. Happy Birthday Bay."

Justin was the only kid that Jeremy shares with ex Pattie Mallette. While he shares Jazmyn and Jaxon with ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner, the 46-year-old shares Allie and Bay with Chelsey, whom he married in 2018.

Back in 2015, Justin opened up about wanting to be a good example for his siblings. "I love my brother and sister so much. I want to help them be the best they can be and being someone they can look up to is definitely an important part of that," he told PEOPLE at that time.

Justin Bieber Collects Seven Nominations at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Justin Bieber Regrets Promoting Morgan Wallen's Album Amid Backlash Over N-Word Scandal

Justin Bieber Sends Encouraging Message to Simone Biles Following Tokyo Olympics Withdrawal

Justin Bieber Defended by Fans After Caught Yelling at Wife Hailey Baldwin

