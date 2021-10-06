 
 

Christina Haack Rehomes Dog Biggie Due to 'Behavioral Issues'

Instagram
Celebrity

A follower asks 'Christina on the Coast' star, 'What happened to biggie!' underneath a post featuring a picture of her, her sons as well as her French bulldog Cash and another pup.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) has opened up about her dog Biggie after months of being peppered with questions from fans. On Monday evening, October 4, she shared with her followers the whereabouts of the dog.

One of her Instagram followers asked the "Christina on the Coast" star, "What happened to biggie!" underneath a post featuring a picture of Christina, her sons Brayden and Hudson as well as her French bulldog Cash and another pup. To the question, the 38-year-old star explained, "Due to behavioral issues. I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children."

Christina first introduced Biggie, a rottweiler from the Von Ruelmann breeder, on Instagram after Christmas 2020. At the time, the HGTV star wrote, "Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love." The post has since been deleted from her page.

Christina wasn't the only star who had a similar experience. Back in May 2020, Andy Cohen revealed that he rehomed his beloved beagle mix Wacha. The TV personality said that he's worried that the pup would hurt his then-1-year-old son Benjamin considering its "occasional random signs of aggression."

"Numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him," Andy explained, adding, "We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone."

Back to Christina, she recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Joshua Hall. The mom of three shared three photos of her and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico. The picture also saw her rocking a diamond ring while sharing a kiss.

In the caption, she put emojis of "a heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring."

