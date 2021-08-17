Ariana Grande Sends Love to Selena Gomez for Singing 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'

Instagram Music

The 'Lose You to Love Me' songstress and the '7 Rings' hitmaker continue to wow fans after they had a FaceTime while the former was still at dinner with her pals.

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has welcomed Selena Gomez, who was fangirling over her on social media, with open arms. After the former "Wizards of Waverly Place" star jammed out to Ariana's "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," the "No Tears Left to Cry" hitmaker sent her pal some love.



Selena sang Ariana's 2019 track while she was enjoying a dinner with her friends. The moment was captured in a video which was shared on the band Girlpool's TikTok account on Friday night, August 13.

Having caught wind of the clip, Ariana reposted it on her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 14. In the accompaniment of the footage, the 28-year-old wife of Dalton Gomez gushed, "CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @selenagomez." She went on to note, "LOVE YOU."

It turned out Selena and Ariana had a Facetime while the former was still hanging out with her pals on Friday night. In another video shared by the indie band on TikTok, the "Thank You, Next" songstress could be heard greeting Justin Bieber's former girlfriend, "Hey..."

Fans have since gone wild after seeing the pair's friendly interaction. One person in particular raved, "Queen supporting queen." Another exclaimed, "IM NOY OKAY OMG OMG THIS FRIENDSHIP." A third chimed in, "UGH!!!! I LOVE THEM SO FREAKING MUCH!!!"

Another individual joined in by commenting, "PLSSS OMLL I LOVE THEM SO MUCHHH." One user added, "Sg3 will have two female collab..Omg I hope it's selriana." Someone else then replied, " 'Ice Cream' really brought them together. We need a collab."

This came nearly one year after Ariana celebrated the release of Selena and BLACKPINK's collaborative single "Ice Cream". The ex-fiancee of Pete Davidson, who also co-wrote the track, sent the latter an aptly-shaped floral arrangement. She gave it along with a note that read, "Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari."