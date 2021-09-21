Tarek El Moussa Congratulates Christina Haack on Engagement While Ant Anstead Reflects on Past

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Tarek's Flip Side' star and the 'Wheeler Dealers' alum are reportedly 'happy' for the 'Christina on the Coast' star's engagement to Joshua Hall and 'wish her the best.'

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) has announced that she's engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Hall. Upon learning the news, her ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa offered her congratulations, while Ant Anstead took a "trip down memory lane."

Christina shared a series of snaps via her Instagram account on Monday, September 20, confirming she was engaged to her beau following weeks of speculations. In one of the images, the HGTV star showed off a giant diamond rock on that finger. She also changed her bio on the social media platform to read, "Mommy. [ring emoji] Josh Hall," adding a heart, an infinity sign, a lock, a key and a ring emoji.

Christina's fans also gushed over the exciting news. "Congratulations @christinahaack you deserve to be happy [love emoji]," one user wrote, while another commented, "He's a keeper! And a looker!! Hot! Goes perfectly with gorgeous you!!!."

Of her engagement, Tarek and his fiancee Heather Rae Young told PEOPLE magazine, "We just heard [about the engagement] but congratulations!" Heather, who stars on Netflix's "Selling Sunset", went on to add, "Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids. We're looking forward to the next chapter of everyone's lives."

In the meantime, Ant took to his Instagram page to share a series of snaps while taking a "trip down memory lane." The 42-year-old TV mechanic went back to his old vacation in the U.K. with his two kids, daughter Amelie and son Archie, whom he shares with his first wife, Louise. He also shares 2-year-old son Hudson with the "Christina on the Coast" star.

In other news, a source told Us Weekly that both Christina's ex-husbands are happy for her. "They found out today from her social media post," the informant claimed. "They're both happy for her and wish her the best."