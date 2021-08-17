Mama June Confirms Split From Geno Doak After His Prison Sentence in Drug Case

WE tv Celebrity

The 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' star says during a live conversation with a friend that the 45-year-old construction business CEO has not been 'a part of my life.'

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon has seemingly distanced herself from Geno Doak following his prison sentence in drug case. The reality TV star says she has called it quits with the 45-year-old professional remodeling and construction worker.

June gave an update on her relationship status during a live conversation with a friend. June's friend first dropped the bombshell as saying, "Listen, Geno is not in the f***in' picture," while the mother of four only shook her head and flashed a smile.

"You can leave his name out your mother**king mouth," the friend continued, before June interrupted that if people want to know what Geno's doing they can check his Instagram account. "That's his business," she added in a video obtained by TMZ. "That's not a part of my life, hasn't been."

June confirmed she has split from Geno days after he was sentenced to 16 months in prison in his drug case. TMZ previously reported that Geno is registered as an inmate at Macon Community Corrections after copping a plea deal, but he won't be locked up. He, however, is required to follow some strict rules throughout his sentence and will be incarcerated if he violates the order.

Geno, whose drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal, will be placed on probation for two years after he serves his 16 months. He is also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation/treatment.

Geno and June were taken into police custody in March 2019 following a dispute at an Alabama gas station. The arrest came after an eyewitness called cops over the couple's fight. When they arrived, "they saw enough to arrest Geno Doak for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia."

June herself was booked on the last two charges. In October that year, she entered a not guilty plea and was subsequently sentenced to 100 hours of community service. She also agreed to several provisions to avoid jail time, including remaining sober.

In June this year, the former "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star celebrated her 16 months of sobriety. She also vowed to win her family back after the arrest and her struggles with addiction caused a strain in her relationship with her four daughters, Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, Jessica Shannon, Anna Cardwell and Lauryn Efrid.