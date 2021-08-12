 
 

Mama June's BF Won't be Jailed Despite 16-Month Prison Sentence in Drug Case

Mama June's BF Won't be Jailed Despite 16-Month Prison Sentence in Drug Case
Instagram
Celebrity

Geno Doak, who was arrested at an Alabama gas station in 2019 with the 'Mama June: From Not To Hot' star, reportedly will also be placed on probation for two years.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon's boyfriend can still enjoy his freedom despite his legal responsibilities. Although Geno Doak was sentenced to 16 months in prison in his drug case, it was reported that he will not actually be jailed.

According to TMZ, Geno is registered as an inmate at Macon Community Corrections after copping a plea deal. While he won't be locked up, he is required to follow some strict rules throughout his sentence. However, he will be incarcerated if he violates the order.

Geno, whose drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal, will be placed on probation for two years after he serves his 16 months. He is also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation/treatment.

Geno and June were taken into police custody in March 2019 following a dispute at an Alabama gas station. The arrest came after an eyewitness called cops over the couple's fight. When they arrived, "they saw enough to arrest Geno Doak for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia," as reported by TMZ.

  See also...

The former "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star, meanwhile, was booked on the last two charges. In October that year, she entered a not guilty plea and was subsequently sentenced to 100 hours of community service. She also agreed to several provisions to avoid jail time, including remaining sober.

In early June this year, the reality TV star celebrated her 16 months of sobriety. At that time, she took to Instagram to share a quote that read, "Yes I did drugs. Sure did. But I also got clean and turned my life around. Why don't you gossip about that."

In the caption of the post, June penned, "I'm just going to leave this right [here] for the haters." She then added some hashtags, "#sober #16mths #blessed #livingmybestlife."

You can share this post!

Family of Two Wu-Tang Affiliates 12 O'Clock and Murdock Mourns Their Assassinations

Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot
Related Posts
Mama June Demands Dentist Pay Her $35K Over Botched Teeth

Mama June Demands Dentist Pay Her $35K Over Botched Teeth

Mama June's Daughters Reveal New Looks After $120K Plastic Surgery Makeovers

Mama June's Daughters Reveal New Looks After $120K Plastic Surgery Makeovers

Mama June Says She Misses Her Kids After Abandoning Honey Boo Boo for BF Geno Doak

Mama June Says She Misses Her Kids After Abandoning Honey Boo Boo for BF Geno Doak

Mama June and BF Geno Doak Evicted From Hotel Over Unpaid Bill

Mama June and BF Geno Doak Evicted From Hotel Over Unpaid Bill

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Boosie Badazz Makes Public Plea With Kamala Harris to Help Free C-Murder

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

Erica Mena Shares a Glimpse of Newborn While Safaree Samuels Hints He 'Won't Post' Their Baby Boy

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Tichina Arnold to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband By Filing For Divorce

Tichina Arnold to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband By Filing For Divorce