Mama June's BF Won't be Jailed Despite 16-Month Prison Sentence in Drug Case

Geno Doak, who was arrested at an Alabama gas station in 2019 with the 'Mama June: From Not To Hot' star, reportedly will also be placed on probation for two years.

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon's boyfriend can still enjoy his freedom despite his legal responsibilities. Although Geno Doak was sentenced to 16 months in prison in his drug case, it was reported that he will not actually be jailed.

According to TMZ, Geno is registered as an inmate at Macon Community Corrections after copping a plea deal. While he won't be locked up, he is required to follow some strict rules throughout his sentence. However, he will be incarcerated if he violates the order.

Geno, whose drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed as part of his plea deal, will be placed on probation for two years after he serves his 16 months. He is also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation/treatment.

Geno and June were taken into police custody in March 2019 following a dispute at an Alabama gas station. The arrest came after an eyewitness called cops over the couple's fight. When they arrived, "they saw enough to arrest Geno Doak for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia," as reported by TMZ.

The former "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star, meanwhile, was booked on the last two charges. In October that year, she entered a not guilty plea and was subsequently sentenced to 100 hours of community service. She also agreed to several provisions to avoid jail time, including remaining sober.

In early June this year, the reality TV star celebrated her 16 months of sobriety. At that time, she took to Instagram to share a quote that read, "Yes I did drugs. Sure did. But I also got clean and turned my life around. Why don't you gossip about that."

In the caption of the post, June penned, "I'm just going to leave this right [here] for the haters." She then added some hashtags, "#sober #16mths #blessed #livingmybestlife."