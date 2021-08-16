 
 

Korn Forced to Cancel Pennsylvania Concert Over Positive COVID-19 Test

Jonathan Davis and his bandmates issue an apology for the last-minute cancellation, explaining that the safety of their artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are their top priority.

  Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Heavy rockers Korn have become the latest act to scrap a gig due to COVID. Jonathan Davis and his bandmates pulled the plug on their concert in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, August 14, telling fans that someone "within the Korn camp" had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hours before Korn were scheduled to hit the stage, they released a statement that read, "Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight."

"We're deeply sorry for this unfortunate last minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain. Thank you for your understanding, and stay safe out there. We'll be back soon."

COVID also prompted Iron Maiden rocker Bruce Dickinson to pull the plug on two spoken-word gigs and Stevie Nicks recently scrapped a series of shows over fears about the coronavirus. "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us," Stevie said of the cancellation.

Many bands, like The Killers and Foo Fighters, are now insisting on fully vaccinated gigs, calling on venue bosses to only allow COVID-free fans into gigs.

Meanwhile, bosses at concert promotion organizations Live Nation and AEG will also demand that acts, staff members and eventgoers provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result, within a limited time frame, for all its shows, from October.

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart in Its Second Week

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard
