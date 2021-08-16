Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart in Its Second Week

Music

This week's Billboard 200 albums chart also sees George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' returning to the Top 10 for the first time since 1971, thanks to its 50th anniversary reissue.

Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish continues to lead Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Her latest album "Happier Than Ever" stays stationary at No. 1 for a second week after earning 85,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 12, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units makes up most of it as it comprises 49,000. It equals to 66.1 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 36,000, making it the top-selling album of the week, with less than 1,000 being in the forms of TEA units.

At No. 2 is Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" as it jumps one rang from No. 3 with 61,000 equivalent album units earned. Trailing behind is Nas' "King's Disease II" that debuts at No. 3 with 56,000 equivalent album units. It marks the rapper's 15th top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

The Kid LAROI's former chart-topper "F**k Love", meanwhile, dips from No. 2 to No. 4 after earning 56,000 equivalent album units. As for Doja Cat's "Planet Her", it's a non-mover at No. 5 with 55,000 units. Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" also stays steady at No. 6 with 44,000 units.

This week's chart sees George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" returning to the Top 10 for the first time since 1971. The album soars high to No. 7 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned following its 50th anniversary reissue on August 6.

Occupying No. 8 is Lil Baby and Lil Durk's "The Voice of the Heroes" as it earns 28,000 equivalent album units. Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" stays at No. 9 with 27,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Polo G's former leader "Hall of Fame" with 24,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200: