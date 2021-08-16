 
 

Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted' by Hollywood Due to Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Expressing his disappointment over the release of his new movie 'Minamata' in the U.S., the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star states that he is now in an 'unpleasant and messy' situation.

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp admits to feeling "boycotted" by Hollywood amid his lengthy and messy legal feud with his ex Amber Heard. In a new interview, the actor expressed his disappointment that his new film "Minamata" that has yet to be released in the U.S.

"We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative," the leading man of "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" said of "Minamata" in the interview with The Sunday Times. He went on to add, "That the film would be respectful. I believe that we've kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs."

"Some films touch people," the 57-year-old actor continued defending his new film. Elaborating further, the "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" actor said, "This affects those in 'Minamata' and people who experience similar things. And for anything… For Hollywood's boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?" He went on to conclude, "But, you know, I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that... To bring things to light."

"Minamata" film director Andrew Levitas himself had previously accused MGM of "burying" the movie due to Johnny's ongoing personal problems in an open letter published in July. In it, he claimed to The Times the studio was concerned that "the personal issues of an actor in the film could reflect negatively upon them." He also accused MGM of failing in its "moral obligation" to release the film.

"It's important that the movie gets seen and supported," the filmmaker told the publication. "And if I get an inkling it's not going to be, it's my responsibility to say so." He then demanded MGM to explain to the victims "why you think an actor's personal life is more important than their dead children."

Andrew added, "Where it goes from there? I don't know. But we have the responsibility to these victims…" In a statement, MGM responded by declaring, " 'Minamata' continues to be among future releases and at this time, the film's US release date is TBA."

Johnny lost a libel case in November 2020 against The Sun. The suit concerned a headline alleging that he was a "wife beater" following his split from Amber. He is also entangled in a separate case with his ex-wife over her pledge to donate her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. He recently scored a victory as he seeks to discover whether the "Aquaman" actress made good on her promise to donate the money.

The film follows photographer William Eugene Smith, played by Johnny, who tried to highlight the effects of mercury poisoning on residents of Minamata, Japan, in the 1970s. In 1971, William, who'd already had a storied career as a war reporter, joins forces with young Japanese correspondent Aileen, played by Minami Hamabe, to investigate a case of widespread mercury poisoning, which came to be known as Minamata disease after the name of the town it had most affected.

