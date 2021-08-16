The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

Instagram Music

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci has stated earlier that he and his bandmates are concerned about the highly contagious new strains of the virus, including the Delta variant.

AceShowbiz - The Killers will require fans attending their New York City concert on August 19 to be both vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

It's one of the strictest protocols yet announced for audiences at a time when COVID cases are surging across the U.S., prompting several musicians, including Stevie Nicks, to cancel all upcoming performances.

For the upcoming New York City concert at Terminal 5, venue officials have listed the admission requirements on their site, "In order to be allowed in the venue you must: 1) be fully vaccinated (i.e., 14 days post-final dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J vaccine) 2) provide evidence of a negative test result for COVID-19 (PCR or antigen), taken within 48 hours before the show."

"No refunds will be given for any failure to meet these requirements."

Meanwhile, mask wearing is "encouraged," but not mandatory.

Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said the band is concerned about the highly contagious new strains of the disease, including the Delta variant, stating, "We don't want to be the band that brings back COVID, the K variant. There's a lot of conjecture involved in touring and liability. And just out of general respect for people out there and keeping everyone healthy, we just wanted to be careful about that and not jump the gun."

The "Somebody Told Me" hitmakers, who released their new album "Pressure Machine" on Friday, August 13, will also be performing at the "We Love NYC" homecoming concert on August 21 on the Great Lawn of Central Park, alongside Paul Simon, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen.