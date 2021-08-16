 
 

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert
Instagram
Music

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci has stated earlier that he and his bandmates are concerned about the highly contagious new strains of the virus, including the Delta variant.

  • Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Killers will require fans attending their New York City concert on August 19 to be both vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

It's one of the strictest protocols yet announced for audiences at a time when COVID cases are surging across the U.S., prompting several musicians, including Stevie Nicks, to cancel all upcoming performances.

For the upcoming New York City concert at Terminal 5, venue officials have listed the admission requirements on their site, "In order to be allowed in the venue you must: 1) be fully vaccinated (i.e., 14 days post-final dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J vaccine) 2) provide evidence of a negative test result for COVID-19 (PCR or antigen), taken within 48 hours before the show."

  See also...

"No refunds will be given for any failure to meet these requirements."

Meanwhile, mask wearing is "encouraged," but not mandatory.

Speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this month, The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. said the band is concerned about the highly contagious new strains of the disease, including the Delta variant, stating, "We don't want to be the band that brings back COVID, the K variant. There's a lot of conjecture involved in touring and liability. And just out of general respect for people out there and keeping everyone healthy, we just wanted to be careful about that and not jump the gun."

The "Somebody Told Me" hitmakers, who released their new album "Pressure Machine" on Friday, August 13, will also be performing at the "We Love NYC" homecoming concert on August 21 on the Great Lawn of Central Park, alongside Paul Simon, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen.

You can share this post!

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Olivia Culpo Tearfully Slams JetBlue Airways After Her Dog Is Denied Access
Related Posts
The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers and Khalid to Headline Virtual Event at Splendour in the Grass 2021

The Killers and Khalid to Headline Virtual Event at Splendour in the Grass 2021

Dave Keuning Confirms He's Back With The Killers After Four Years of Break

Dave Keuning Confirms He's Back With The Killers After Four Years of Break

The Killers Channel Donald Trump as They React to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

The Killers Channel Donald Trump as They React to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Most Read
NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison
Music

NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison

Robert Plant Explains Why It Took Him 14 Years to Reunite With Alison Krauss After First Joint Album

Robert Plant Explains Why It Took Him 14 Years to Reunite With Alison Krauss After First Joint Album

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Lizzo Describes Cardi B as 'Ultimate' Ground Breaker for Female Artists

Lizzo Describes Cardi B as 'Ultimate' Ground Breaker for Female Artists

Lizzo Hilariously Reveals She Has 'Yet' to 'F**k' Drake in 'Rumors' ft. Cardi B

Lizzo Hilariously Reveals She Has 'Yet' to 'F**k' Drake in 'Rumors' ft. Cardi B

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

Lorde Refuses Be a Part of Jack Antonoff's 'Stable,' Calls It 'Frankly Insulting' and 'Sexist'

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

2021 Lollapalooza Cleared From Being COVID Superspreader Event, Chicago Health Officials Report

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers to Release Their New Album With All Four Members

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

The Killers Require Proof of COVID Vaccination and Negative Test for New York City Concert

Tony Bennett Will No Longer Perform on Stage Amid Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Tony Bennett Will No Longer Perform on Stage Amid Battle With Alzheimer's Disease

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination

Jennifer Hudson Grateful to Aretha Franklin for Signing Her as Opening Act After 'Idol' Elimination