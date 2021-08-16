'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Syesha Mercado has received a lot of financial backing from fans to regain custody of her first child. Months after creating a GoFundMe page to help her cover legal fees, the "American Idol" alum managed to raise over $300,000.

The 34-year-old singer/songwriter launched the fundraising page back in April. The campaign has now reached $375,685 from more than 10,000 donors, making it surpass its original goal which was $200,000.

On the page, Syesha described, "[I] went to the hospital with the intention to get my sun, Amen'Ra, some fluids while transitioning from extended breastfeeding to being bottle-fed." She added, "On March 11th, our sun Amen'Ra was forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS, who claim we refused a B12 shot that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie."

"We never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death. Our Sun has since been placed with a white foster family without interviewing qualified relatives or friends of our family for placement while they investigate," the mother of two further explained. "We are given limited information and presently only have weekly zoom visitation for an hour with our sun, with no court order stating these visitation limitations."

While she's still engaged in a legal battle for custody of her 15-month-old son, Syesha had her newborn daughter taken by Manatee County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, August 11 following a roadside safety check. In a confrontation recorded on Instagram Live by her partner Tyron Deener, deputies indicated that the couple didn't notify authorities about the baby girl.

The deputies went on to give Syesha and Tyron a court order to turn over the baby for a hospital checkup. The pair, however, told the deputies that the tot had been seen by doctors the day before. They also claimed they were on their way with the baby to the sheriff's office at 8 A.M. on Wednesday and were told no one was available.

Before caseworkers took the infant, she started screaming and Syesha breastfed her and provided authorities with a bottle of breast milk. "You have no heart. My baby is days old, and you're taking my baby away from me," the musician tearfully told caseworkers as they repeatedly asked her to put the baby in the car. "My baby is healthy. My baby is happy."