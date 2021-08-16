Olivia Culpo Tearfully Slams JetBlue Airways After Her Dog Is Denied Access

Instagram Celebrity

The former Miss USA shares on her social media account that she's forced to cancel her flight to visit her parents, who get COVID-19, because the company doesn't let her bring her dog in.

AceShowbiz - Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo had the "worst experience" when flying with JetBlue Airways over the weekend. The former Miss USA shared on her social media account that she was forced to cancel her flight because the company didn't let her bring her dog in.

"I'm sure I'm not the only one who has had a crying escapade at the airport but it's just the worst experience ever," Olivia said in a video that she shared on Instagram Story on Friday, August 13. "And I just want to be able to go home."

The 29-year-old went on to reveal that she wanted to visit her parents, who were both infected with COVID-19. Prior to arriving at the airport, Olivia shared on Instagram a selfie of herself with her dog Oliver. "Hard to believe but we're headed back to the airport today," so she captioned it.

While she seemed to be in good spirits, the argument with JetBlue Airways appeared to ruin her day because she later posted another selfie which saw her crying. "When both your parents have COVID and you're trying to get home to help them but suddenly your dog who was already pre approved is not allowed to fly with you," she wrote.

The model influencer went on to say that she's actually the biggest fan of JetBlue, adding that she has flown with her dog on the airlines many times before. "I just really don't get it," she said.

As for JetBlue Airways, the company issued a statement to Fox News in response to Olivia's complaints. While the airlines didn't explain why the model's dog was banned on the flight, it said in that it maintained the right to stop customers whose dogs do not meet service-animal requirements.