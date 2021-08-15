 
 

St. Vincent Calls Dakota Johnson 'Great Sport' After Agreeing to Make 'Sex Tape' in Racy Film

IFC Films
Movie

The 'Daddy's Home' singer recalls approaching the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress to play her 'girlfriend' in a steamy music documentary called 'The Nowhere Inn'.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - St. Vincent has brought back "Fifty Shades of Grey" memories for Dakota Johnson by asking the star to strip down to her lacy lingerie for a scene in her steamy music documentary.

Footage from "The Nowhere Inn", featuring the actress wearing sexy black underwear and romping around in bed with the pop star, dropped on Thursday (12Aug21).

Dakota wears a black lace bra and panties with a garter belt and thigh high stockings as well as stiletto heels as she kneels and lies next to St. Vincent, who dons a bra and ripped leggings.

In the scene, the pair ask a documentary filmmaker, played by Carrie Brownstein, to film them.

"She was a really great sport for what was a very strange ask," St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, tells Variety. "I think it was originally, like, 'Dakota, will you play my girlfriend?' "

The upcoming film focuses on St. Vincent's music, touring life, and public persona. Directed by Bill Benz, it is scheduled for release in the U.S. on 17 September (21).

"The Nowhere Inn" comes after St. Vincent released her sixth studio album "Daddy's Home" and she looks forward to returning to the stage next year for a new tour to promote the LP.

"Honestly, the reason people go to see live shows is the same reason why people go to church," she told NME. "It's to be taken some place else for an hour and a half."

"In not being on the road for a long time, I've definitely realised that there is absolutely no substitute for the communion, the mystery, the high stakes, the feeling that anything could happen and that connection. You can't beat it."

