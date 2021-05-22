St. Vincent Mocked by Pals for Cooking Terrible Dishes Despite Culinary Lesson From Taylor Swift

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Slow Disco' star reveals she was once invited by Taylor to her kitchen for a culinary masterclass but she failed to retain any of the skills from the 'Cardigan' singer.

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer St. Vincent was once the lucky recipient of a cooking masterclass from Taylor Swift, but she's failed to retain any of the skills she learned during the culinary lesson.

The "Slow Disco" star, real name Annie Clark, was invited to join Taylor in the kitchen years ago, but she has since struggled to replicate the dish they made together.

Appearing on Jessie Ware's "Table Manners" podcast, she said, "Here's a story: so around, I think it was probably 2015, Taylor Swift - who you might know - invited me over to teach me how to cook a steak, asparagus and cauliflower. Something like that."

"And it's very sweet of her to have done that and I don't remember exactly why... I don't remember if she experienced that I couldn't cook and thought: 'I'm going to help this girl.' I'm not really sure how it came about, but she brought me home and she taught me how to do the thing."

However, when St. Vincent tried to follow her friend's instructions on her own, she failed miserably - much to the amusement of her pals.

She explained, "So flashforward, a couple months later, I'm at my Laurel Canyon studio (in Los Angeles) and I'm like: 'You know what, I'm going to have a couple of friends over, make this meal that Taylor showed me how to make.' "

Despite her best efforts, St. Vincent's pals described the food she served as "raw, crusty cauliflower" and "hockey puck steaks" - and she's been teased about the kitchen disaster ever since.

"These are people who one, they're in the hospitality industry, they know how to cook. They know how to eat," she continued.

"You know, just people who know how to (be) like, 'Here, come over,' and there's candles lit and there's all the things that make an experience wonderful... I didn't do any of that s**t and I made them terrible food. They still mock me for it to this day."