Stevie Wonder, Sofia Vergara, Matthew McConaughey Among Stars Lined Up for Cancer Telethon
The upcoming annual star-studded Stand Up to Cancer benefit will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and also feature the likes of rapper Common and actress Jennifer Garner.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stevie Wonder and Common will team up for a performance at the seventh Stand Up to Cancer telethon.

The soul legend and the rapper will join forces for a set, while Brittany Howard will also perform during the TV special on 21 August (21), which will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, and Ken Jeong.

Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, and Jaime Camil will also be among the celebrities making appearances at the fundraiser, which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth.

Earlier this year, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves gathered their famous friends like Jamie Foxx, Miranda Lambert, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Willie Nelson, Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, Renee Zellweger, and Woody Harrelson for a fundraiser to help residents in his home state of Texas following devastating storm.

"We're going to show you the soul of Texas ... Everything is bigger in Texas. We're known for our rugged individualism, and for state pride, which we do have aplenty. Whether you were born here, moved here, married in ... or just came here for the barbecue, there is no such thing as a stranger in anyone we meet," he said.

Jamie Foxx added, "I know people's will has been tested, I know our humanity has been tested," he added. "But there's nothing like Texas people, and we will do whatever we can to protect our Texas spirit, our Texas roots, because nobody - absolutely nobody - messes with Texas."

The celebrities successfully raised over $7.7 million from the event.

