 
 

Joe Keery Has 'Really Deep Appreciation' for Ryan Reynolds After 'Free Guy'

Joe Keery Has 'Really Deep Appreciation' for Ryan Reynolds After 'Free Guy'
Instagram
Movie

The 'Stranger Things' actor was left 'pretty blown away' by the 'Deadpool' star on the set of their new movie because the latter 'just makes it look really easy.'

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Joe Keery has gained a "deep appreciation" of Ryan Reynolds after working together on "Free Guy".

The 29-year-old actor features in the sci-fi action comedy as Walter "Keys" McKeys and felt that the "Deadpool" star made things "look really easy" on set.

Joe told Variety, "I was pretty blown away because he just makes it look really easy."

"And what he's doing, it's hard. Not anyone can do it. It just gave me a really deep appreciation for him and all of his work that he's done up until this point."

The "Stranger Things" actor explained how he paid attention to how Ryan behaved both in front of and behind the camera.

Joe said, "As the kind of leading actor. (Ryan) just set a tone of collaboration really early on, and comfortability. I assume he's probably aware that people are nervous to meet him. And, right away, he's very disarming and really puts you at ease."

  See also...

"Free Guy" also stars Jodie Comer and Joe revealed how the relationship between their characters gradually evolved during filming.

He said, "We just slowly found their relationship throughout the filming process."

"And it helps that she's so great - obviously a great actor, but I just mean a great person, collaborative and easy to get along with."

Joe also picked up some advice from castmate Taika Waititi as he taught him to be fearless when acting in a scene.

He shared, "Being scared or being nervous on set just inhibits your performance."

"(Taika) is so free and so open and willing to fail. And he doesn't hold anything back. I think that's really good advice for a young actor who's coming up and in their first big gig."

You can share this post!

St. Vincent Calls Dakota Johnson 'Great Sport' After Agreeing to Make 'Sex Tape' in Racy Film

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September
Related Posts
Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Satirical Review of 'Free Guy' Trailer

Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Satirical Review of 'Free Guy' Trailer

'Free Guy' and 'Death on the Nile' Call Off December Releases Amid Pandemic

'Free Guy' and 'Death on the Nile' Call Off December Releases Amid Pandemic

Most Read
Blake Lively Hypes Up Ryan Reynolds' Movie 'Free Guy' With Her Cheeky Bum Picture
Movie

Blake Lively Hypes Up Ryan Reynolds' Movie 'Free Guy' With Her Cheeky Bum Picture

John David Washington Admits He's Confused by 'Tenet' Plot

John David Washington Admits He's Confused by 'Tenet' Plot

Boosie Badazz Slams Robin Coming Out as Bisexual in Batman Comic: 'Protect Your Children'

Boosie Badazz Slams Robin Coming Out as Bisexual in Batman Comic: 'Protect Your Children'

'I Am Legend' Writer Insists Film Isn't 'Real' After Anti-Vaxxers Cite Its Plot in Conspiracy Theory

'I Am Legend' Writer Insists Film Isn't 'Real' After Anti-Vaxxers Cite Its Plot in Conspiracy Theory

John Lennon's Solo Show Before He Left The Beatles to Be Featured in 'Rock and Roll' Documentary

John Lennon's Solo Show Before He Left The Beatles to Be Featured in 'Rock and Roll' Documentary

Shia LaBeouf Lands First Movie Role as Saint Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Shia LaBeouf Lands First Movie Role as Saint Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Marlon Wayans Assigned Himself as Jennifer Hudson's Assistant on 'Respect' Set

Marlon Wayans Assigned Himself as Jennifer Hudson's Assistant on 'Respect' Set

Amber Heard Shares 'Aquaman 2' Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Amber Heard Shares 'Aquaman 2' Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Disney to Continue Releasing Movies on Streamer Despite Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Disney to Continue Releasing Movies on Streamer Despite Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Benedict Cumberbatch to Receive Honor at Toronto International Film Festival

Benedict Cumberbatch to Receive Honor at Toronto International Film Festival

Emma Stone's 'Cruella 2' Deal Benefitting Both Sides Amid 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

Emma Stone's 'Cruella 2' Deal Benefitting Both Sides Amid 'Black Widow' Lawsuit

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Starring Kenan Thompson Gets a Release Date

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Starring Kenan Thompson Gets a Release Date

Johnny Depp Award Defended by Film Festival Boss Following Backlash

Johnny Depp Award Defended by Film Festival Boss Following Backlash