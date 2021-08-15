Jodie Comer Often Asked by Fans to Strange Them

WENN Celebrity

The 'Killing Eve' actress talks about her encounter with fans and their unusual requests include asking her to pretend to strange them when they pose for a picture together.

AceShowbiz - Jodie Comer has revealed fans sometimes ask her to strangle them.

The 28-year-old actress plays assassin Oksana Astankova/Villanelle in the hit BBC America series "Killing Eve" and says that fans want her to strangle them in photo opportunities - and frequently ask her to do the character's accent.

Jodie told BBC Radio 1, "I get a lot of people asking me to do the accent or they're like, 'Can you say I'll kill you?', or if I'm in a picture with someone it's like, 'Can you pretend to strangle me?', but it's mainly to do the accent."

Jodie also admitted that she likes to take items from Villanelle's wardrobe but admits that show bosses try and "cling on to them."

The "Free Guy" star said, "I definitely do take costumes from Killing Eve when I'm allowed, although they kind of cling on to them now,' also adding that she takes Villanelle's shoes because they're 'really good."

The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in the movie "Free Guy" and admits she was amazed by the "Deadpool" star's work ethic.

Jodie recalled, "Working with Ryan and seeing how he works and the speed at which his brain works, I said this to him, I was like, 'How do you do it?' And he's like 'I prepare, I do the work.' "

"But he will be on set and if there's a certain kind of line that's a joke that he's maybe done a couple of times and he's like, 'I want to try something new,' he will have five ready to go and each one is as funny as the last. And everyone behind the camera is laughing out loud."

But it's so incredible to see and to learn from."