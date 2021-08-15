 
 

Jodie Comer Often Asked by Fans to Strange Them

Jodie Comer Often Asked by Fans to Strange Them
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Killing Eve' actress talks about her encounter with fans and their unusual requests include asking her to pretend to strange them when they pose for a picture together.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jodie Comer has revealed fans sometimes ask her to strangle them.

The 28-year-old actress plays assassin Oksana Astankova/Villanelle in the hit BBC America series "Killing Eve" and says that fans want her to strangle them in photo opportunities - and frequently ask her to do the character's accent.

Jodie told BBC Radio 1, "I get a lot of people asking me to do the accent or they're like, 'Can you say I'll kill you?', or if I'm in a picture with someone it's like, 'Can you pretend to strangle me?', but it's mainly to do the accent."

Jodie also admitted that she likes to take items from Villanelle's wardrobe but admits that show bosses try and "cling on to them."

  See also...

The "Free Guy" star said, "I definitely do take costumes from Killing Eve when I'm allowed, although they kind of cling on to them now,' also adding that she takes Villanelle's shoes because they're 'really good."

The actress stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in the movie "Free Guy" and admits she was amazed by the "Deadpool" star's work ethic.

Jodie recalled, "Working with Ryan and seeing how he works and the speed at which his brain works, I said this to him, I was like, 'How do you do it?' And he's like 'I prepare, I do the work.' "

"But he will be on set and if there's a certain kind of line that's a joke that he's maybe done a couple of times and he's like, 'I want to try something new,' he will have five ready to go and each one is as funny as the last. And everyone behind the camera is laughing out loud."

But it's so incredible to see and to learn from."

You can share this post!

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Sarah Hyland and Fiance Wells Adams Plan Another Engagement Party Before Wedding
Related Posts
Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Calls Allegations About Boyfriend's Support for Donald Trump 'False Information'

Jodie Comer Calls Allegations About Boyfriend's Support for Donald Trump 'False Information'

Jodie Comer Gives Up Social Media After Admitting to Inviting Negative Comments

Jodie Comer Gives Up Social Media After Admitting to Inviting Negative Comments

BAFTA TV Awards 2020 Nominations: Jodie Comer Up Against Glenda Jackson

BAFTA TV Awards 2020 Nominations: Jodie Comer Up Against Glenda Jackson

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Gives a Relatable Reaction to Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Romance With Scott Disick

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke

Jessie Woo Defends Herself After Being Too Far With Whitney Houston Joke