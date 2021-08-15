 
 

Sarah Hyland and Fiance Wells Adams Plan Another Engagement Party Before Wedding

The 'Modern Family' actress and the 'Bachelor in Paradise' star are planning an engagement celebration do-over as the couple hope to tie the knot next year.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are "starting over" their wedding journey which includes a do-over of their engagement.

The "Modern Family" star and the 37-year-old reality star have been forced to rearrange their wedding plans three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple are now planning on tying the knot in 2022, but want to start over the whole process of getting engaged to make the whole process flow together.

Wells told People magazine, "We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen. So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know - well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

"We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff."

The 30-year-old actress and the "Bachelor in Paradise" star started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later, before planning to marry on 20 August last year.

When their plans were cancelled, they chose to mark the occasion anyway with an all-white photoshoot that captured what would have been their special day.

Sarah said at the time, "It was my first time out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a winery and we went with all of our friends - all of us got tested - our family, our best man, maid of honour. I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun!"

