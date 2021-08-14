 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

The musician, who recently released his latest single 'Papercuts', takes to Instagram and TikTok to defend his genre-switch after some fans express disappointment.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has total freedom when it comes to his music. The rocker, who recently released his latest single "Papercuts", took to Instagram and TikTok to defend his genre-switch after some fans expressed disappointment.

"Me, drops a rock song -- 'Oh, he doesn't rap anymore!' Me, drops a rap song - 'Oh, he doesn't do rock anymore!' " the musician said in a selfie-video. "Shut the f**k up! God damn!"

He went on to shout, "I'm not f**king dying tomorrow, I just drop music!"

Prior to this, the musician talked about genre-blending in an interview with Kerrang!. "I wanna start out by saying that I would like to normalise how we think about doing multiple types of music. I didn't 'switch genres'; I'm versatile, and the wall isn't boxed in," he explained.

"I would like to send good energy and appreciation to people doing things that go against what is an imaginary box that someone too scared to break out of puts around you," he added. "I would like to project creativity and love, rather than limitations."

The boyfriend of Megan Fox went on to say, "Limitations cause you to look at me with my pink nails and believe that this same hand won't punch you in the face, right? Limitations would cause you to believe that, because I've put out four albums that are rap, I shouldn't put out a fifth album that' not rap."

That aside, MGK is poised to perform in front of his sold-out "To My Downfall" tour which will kick off in Minneapolis.

