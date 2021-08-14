Lyn May's Alleged Baby Daddy Blindsided by Her Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram Celebrity

Musician Markos D1, whom the 68-year-old singer claims is the father of her unborn child, says they never married and he only found out about the news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - The alleged father of Lyn May's baby was perhaps as shocked as others when learning of her pregnancy. Markos D1 has revealed that he was left in the dark about her pregnancy until she made the announcement on Instagram.

In an interview with Newsweek after 68-year-old Lyn dropped the baby bombshell, the 29-year-old musician says he only found out about her pregnancy after people started tagging him on social media. "I found out I was going to be a dad through social media," he says. "When she posted [her announcement], people started hashtagging '#MarkosD1Baby.' "

Unlike what most people believe, Markos, real name Marcos Hernandez, says he and Lyn never married and that she could only have conceived the child during a drunken one-night stand when they spent time together earlier this summer. Despite their sexual intercourse, he says they haven't spoken to each other since then.

"We never had an actual relationship," he explains. "I met Lyn May in 2019, when I was touring in Mexico and I invited her to [be in] one of my music videos, called 'Borracho'-which is 'Drunk' in English. In the music video we get married, so it was a huge scandal. People thought that we were getting married in real life."

"A lot of the pictures that she posted, they're old pictures from when we went to a red carpet [event] in 2019," he explains. "[After] the whole video thing, people made it seem like we were going out for real.

"But in all my interviews I said, 'No, we're not in a relationship. We're good friends.' Lyn May, obviously, is iconic. She has a beautiful body for her age. I'm a fan and I was so happy for her to accept to be in my music video. That's where our relationship started, but it was all for a music video," he goes on asserting.

Of what went down on that fateful night, he details, "It was kind of curious to me, because I did go to Mexico to the Pepsi Center, to an event that we were invited to. We drank. I drank so much that I don't even know what happened that night. It was just crazy."

"And then, like I said, she never told me anything. I was just getting [messages] on my Instagram, like, 'Happy that you're gonna be a dad,' and it just went crazy," he goes on sharing. "I didn't say anything to anybody, and I don't think she ever mentioned it to anybody," he adds, claiming that he had never mentioned their tryst to anyone else before. "That's why it was kind of shocking to see that post."

As to why Lyn kept the news about her pregnancy from him until she announced it on Instagram, Markos opines, "I think she probably thought it would be a surprise for me. Or, if she is pregnant, she maybe thought, 'It's easier through social media to tell somebody I'm pregnant.' I have no idea what went through her head."

Lyn broke the news of her pregnancy on Sunday, August 8. Along with a picture of her and Markos, she wrote in Spanish, "I am very happy to announce that I am three months pregnant and Markos is very happy that he will be a father."

Markos then reacted to the announcement by sharing a picture of himself with the Ficheras cinema star alongside the hashtag "#2019", alluding that the photo was taken two years ago.

Markos also addresses the speculation that the whole story may be an elaborate hoax. "Well, honestly, we really don't understand... the woman's body and how all that works. I've seen people saying it's impossible for her to have a baby. But if she is pregnant, it's literally like a miracle," he tells Newsweek.

He adds, "She is Lyn May and she is a person who likes publicity, but I don't think she needs that kind of publicity, because she's been a diva since the '50s."

Markos says he tried to reach out to Lyn after the baby news, but her phone is turned off. "I guess everybody has been calling her, so I can't get in contact with her," he says, so he texted her instead. "Basically, I said [in a message], 'What's up? Hey, just give me a call when you get a chance, when you're free, or when your phone is on, or when you're more relaxed.' Just to communicate, because when the news broke, I'm sure she's been [inundated with calls], so I'd like to give her some time to tell me what's the deal."

With her pregnancy, Lyn is about to break a Guinness World Record for the oldest woman to give birth. Previously, a 67-year-old Spaniard held the record after she managed to give birth to twins by Caesarean section in Spain in 2006.