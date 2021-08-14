 
 

Vincent Kartheiser Denies Misconduct Allegations on 'Titans' Set Despite Being Under Investigation

Vincent Kartheiser Denies Misconduct Allegations on 'Titans' Set Despite Being Under Investigation
WENN/FayesVision
TV

The actor portraying Jonathan Crane a.k.a. Scarecrow in season 3 of the DC comics series is being accused of 'disruptive, juvenile behavior' and making 'inappropriate comments.'

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vincent Kartheiser has insisted that he did nothing wrong on the set of "Titans". Despite being investigated by Warner Bros TV's Labor Department for alleged misconducts during production on the third season of the DC comics series, the actor portraying Jonathan Crane a.k.a. Scarecrow already shut down the accusations.

"Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations," a spokesperson for the 42-year-old star said in a statement. "Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives."

Kartheiser has been hit with two separate complaints, which were believed to include "disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments." According to Deadline, the first complaint was allegedly about verbal outbursts. However, it ended with him getting a verbal reprimand and investigators determined that the complaint was not enough to lead to his termination.

  See also...

Just a few weeks later, Warner Bros TV got a second complaint against the Pete Campbell depicter on "Mad Men". As a result, the studio assigned a representative to monitor him while he is on set.

Kartheiser had only a one-year contract to play Scarecrow on "Titans" season 3. It began airing on WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service on Thursday, while its final episode will air on October 21. Deadline reported that Kartheiser is not returning to the show if it is renewed for season 4.

Kartheiser is best known for his appearance on "Mad Men", which ran from 2007 to 2015. His other TV credits include "The Path", "Saints & Strangers", "Das Boot" and "The OA". He also made appearances in movies such as "In Time", "My Friend Dahmer", "Most Likely to Murder", "The Most Hated Woman in America" as well as "American Hangman".

Kartheiser has been married to former "Gilmore Girls" star Alexis Bledel since 2014.

You can share this post!

Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back at Critics Complaining His Genre Change: 'Shut the F**k Up'

Obama's Maskless Birthday Party Yet to Be Blamed for COVID Surge on Martha's Vineyard
Related Posts
'Titans' Left Devastated by Special Effects Coordinator's Death From Stunt Rehearsal Gone Wrong

'Titans' Left Devastated by Special Effects Coordinator's Death From Stunt Rehearsal Gone Wrong

'Titans' Finds Its Bruce Wayne in 'Game of Thrones' Actor Iain Glen

'Titans' Finds Its Bruce Wayne in 'Game of Thrones' Actor Iain Glen

'Titans': Get the First Look at Conor Leslie's Donna Troy in Wonder Girl Suit

'Titans': Get the First Look at Conor Leslie's Donna Troy in Wonder Girl Suit

Report: Deathstroke and His Children Are Heading to 'Titans' Season 2

Report: Deathstroke and His Children Are Heading to 'Titans' Season 2

Most Read
Porsha Williams Bids Farewell to 'Dish Nation' Following 'RHOA' Exit Rumors
TV

Porsha Williams Bids Farewell to 'Dish Nation' Following 'RHOA' Exit Rumors

Mayim Bialik Says 'Sorry' to Those Who 'Don't Like' Her as New 'Jeopardy!' Host

Mayim Bialik Says 'Sorry' to Those Who 'Don't Like' Her as New 'Jeopardy!' Host

Sophia Bush: 'One Tree Hill' Boss Hung Pictures of Female Cast in Underwear in His Office

Sophia Bush: 'One Tree Hill' Boss Hung Pictures of Female Cast in Underwear in His Office

Greg Grippo Addresses His 'The Bachelorette' Abrupt Exit: I Was 'Very Immature'

Greg Grippo Addresses His 'The Bachelorette' Abrupt Exit: I Was 'Very Immature'

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Hilarie Burton Recalled Crying in Trailer Over Uncomfortable Intimate Scenes on 'One Tree Hil'

Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot

Chloe Bennet Exits The CW's 'Powerpuff' Pilot

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees

Television Academy Downsizes 2021 Emmy Awards by Limiting Invited Nominees

Big Sean Gives MTV's 'Cribs' A Look Inside Slash's Underground Club He Kept in His Home

Big Sean Gives MTV's 'Cribs' A Look Inside Slash's Underground Club He Kept in His Home

Greg Wise to Use 'Strictly Come Dancing' Stint as Tribute to Late Sister

Greg Wise to Use 'Strictly Come Dancing' Stint as Tribute to Late Sister

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs

Mayim Bialik Announced as Host of 'Jeopardy!' Spin-Offs

Elijah Wood Facepalms Over 'The Lord of the Rings' Leaving New Zealand for Season 2

Elijah Wood Facepalms Over 'The Lord of the Rings' Leaving New Zealand for Season 2

FX Releases Full Trailer for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

FX Releases Full Trailer for 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Vincent Kartheiser Denies Misconduct Allegations on 'Titans' Set Despite Being Under Investigation

Vincent Kartheiser Denies Misconduct Allegations on 'Titans' Set Despite Being Under Investigation