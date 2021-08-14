Vincent Kartheiser Denies Misconduct Allegations on 'Titans' Set Despite Being Under Investigation

WENN/FayesVision TV

The actor portraying Jonathan Crane a.k.a. Scarecrow in season 3 of the DC comics series is being accused of 'disruptive, juvenile behavior' and making 'inappropriate comments.'

AceShowbiz - Vincent Kartheiser has insisted that he did nothing wrong on the set of "Titans". Despite being investigated by Warner Bros TV's Labor Department for alleged misconducts during production on the third season of the DC comics series, the actor portraying Jonathan Crane a.k.a. Scarecrow already shut down the accusations.

"Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations," a spokesperson for the 42-year-old star said in a statement. "Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives."

Kartheiser has been hit with two separate complaints, which were believed to include "disruptive, juvenile behavior and inappropriate comments." According to Deadline, the first complaint was allegedly about verbal outbursts. However, it ended with him getting a verbal reprimand and investigators determined that the complaint was not enough to lead to his termination.

Just a few weeks later, Warner Bros TV got a second complaint against the Pete Campbell depicter on "Mad Men". As a result, the studio assigned a representative to monitor him while he is on set.

Kartheiser had only a one-year contract to play Scarecrow on "Titans" season 3. It began airing on WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service on Thursday, while its final episode will air on October 21. Deadline reported that Kartheiser is not returning to the show if it is renewed for season 4.

Kartheiser is best known for his appearance on "Mad Men", which ran from 2007 to 2015. His other TV credits include "The Path", "Saints & Strangers", "Das Boot" and "The OA". He also made appearances in movies such as "In Time", "My Friend Dahmer", "Most Likely to Murder", "The Most Hated Woman in America" as well as "American Hangman".

Kartheiser has been married to former "Gilmore Girls" star Alexis Bledel since 2014.