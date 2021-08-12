 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Apparent Bald Look and Head Tattoo in 'Papercuts' Music Video

Directed by Cole Bennett, the music video opens with bald Machine Gun Kelly, who was born Colson Baker, riding his motorbike that has some kind of horns.

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly makes a drastic transformation in a music video for his new single "Papercuts". The musician debuted bald head and bold head tattoo in the visuals which were unveiled on Wednesday, August 11.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the music video opens with Machine Gun Kelly, who was born Colson Baker, riding his bike that has some kind of horns. Sporting his new bald look, the "Bloody Valentine" singer dons a beaded cropped jacket before being stopped by a cop.

He can also be seen rocking a black wig and playing a big, pink guitar. Travis Barker, meanwhile, is playing his drum at the back while going shirtless and wearing a Mickey Mouse knitted beanie.

At one point in the music video, however, it is revealed that MGK doesn't actually shave his head. It turns out to be a wig as he takes it off to reveal his blonde locks.

"Bleach my hair, mess it up/ Take my life, dress it up/ Signed a deal, I got papercuts/ They wanted them, but they got us/ Yeah, yeah, uh," he sings. "Sleepin' in, faked sick/ Smoked a blunt, had a kid/ Don't belong, I'm a punk/ Hello world, you f**kin' suck."

MGK first teased his evolving look on Instagram Stories as he shared a screenshot from a FaceTime video on Tuesday. The picture saw him flaunting his bald head as he wore large statement earrings and a nose ring. The boyfriend of Megan Fox also shared with his fans that he shaved his head the music video.

That aside, MGK recently showed off his matching tattoo with pal and collaborator Travis. The two musician got the phrase, "born with horns" in matching script on their arms.

" 'Born with horns' the album. We're back for round two…," Travis teased on Instagram.

