DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Khaled Khaled' rapper thanks his fans and friends on social media for the outpouring love and support as he and family focused on recovery following their recent struggle with Covid-19.

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled and his family are fully recovered after battling COVID-19.

The rapper and producer has taken to Instagram to thank friends and fans for checking in on him during his health crisis, admitting he's "grateful for all the love."

"Thank you for your calls and prayers!" he wrote. "My family and I recovered from COVID and we're all good now!! Thank you to DOCTORS... thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery (sic)."

The news comes four months after Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck's We the Best Foundation had partnered with Direct Relief to provide healthcare supplies to front line health workers battling COVID in New York and Miami, Florida.

The hip-hop artist also has another thing to celebrate. His latest studio album "Khaled Khaled" bowed at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 200. It featured A-list guests like Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Migos, Drake, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, and more.

The rapper additionally welcomed a baby boy last year. "I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole [Tuck]. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. It means 'the world' in Arabic," he gushed after his second child was born.

"Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," he previously noted. "I'm feeling more inspired than ever now..."