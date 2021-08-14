 
 

Nicki Minaj and Husband Sued by Alleged Rape Victim for Harassment

Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker and her hubby Kenneth Petty have been accused of harassment in a lawsuit filed by a woman who's the allegedly victim of his 1995 sexual assault.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - The woman who landed Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, a conviction on rape charges is suing the couple for harassment.

Jennifer Hough, the victim in Petty's 1995 first-degree attempted rape, claims the pair has directly and indirectly harassed her, urging her not to speak about the incident, in new court papers.

In the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Hough claims Minaj allegedly suggested her husband was "wrongfully accused" and Hough had recanted her story - something the plaintiff denies.

Then, in March 2020 - after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender - Hough claims Minaj reached out to her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles if she recanted her rape claims against Petty.

She declined and in the legal papers alleges she and her family "suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits."

Hough also claims Nicki's aides reached out to her brother and offered him $500,000 (£360,500) in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations and, when that didn't work, the "Anaconda" hitmaker allegedly sent lawyers to her home to try to pressure her into withdrawing her story.

Feeling harassed and threatened, Hough was forced to move from her home in August 2020.

She is suing Nicki and Kenneth for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.

Minaj has yet to respond.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Petty has been charged for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home of California. He is reportedly taking a plea deal in hopes to get a lighter sentence.

