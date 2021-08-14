 
 

Ryan Adams Accused of Silencing Ex Karen Elson With Legal Threat Amid Abuse Allegations

According to Karen Elson, she spoke 'very little' about her 'traumatizing experience' because she's threatened by her ex Ryan Adams with a 'false prosecution lawsuit.'

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model-turned-musician Karen Elson is still waiting for a proper apology from her ex, Ryan Adams, after he filed a false prosecution lawsuit against her.

Elson became the target of Ryan and his lawyers after appearing to support his alleged abuse victims in a now-deleted social media post, in which she also hinted at a "traumatising experience" with Adams.

His legal action silenced her as a handful of his former girlfriends and his ex-wife Mandy Moore levelled accusations against the singer/songwriter in 2019, but now she's speaking out in a series of tweets after Ryan said he felt like his accusers were "asking me to die" earlier this week (beg09Aug21) in a Los Angeles Magazine piece.

In the new article, Adams also responded to some of the specific allegations against him.

  See also...

Elson, who was previously married to rocker Jack White, tweets, "Ryan denied any wrong doing and I was ultimately threatened with a 'false prosecution lawsuit.' I have spoke (sic) very little about my situation for this reason but was subsequently made aware others had allegedly experienced similar things online when distancing themselves from him."

"I've never asked people to boycott his music. I am a big believer in redemption if you are able to admit wrong doing and make amends. He has yet to both (sic). This article attempts to gaslight and rewrite the experiences of many without asking for their opinion on this beforehand."

"I hope Ryan comes to the realisation that an apology should contain accountability. I look forward to the day I'm able to receive that."

Back in January (21), Adams was cleared of sending sexual messages to an underage fan after facing an FBI investigation.

Asking for "a second chance to make some music" on Instagram last month, the musician said he was "months from losing my label, studio and my home."

