Rihanna Sued by Songwriter Over Song Gaffe at Fenty Fashion Show
The 'Rude Boy' singer and her partners at Fenty Beauty have been named defendants in a lawsuit launched by a songwriter over the song gaffe at a Savage X Fenty show.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and her Fenty brand partners have been slapped with a lawsuit over a fashion show gaffe that almost cost a songwriter her life.

The unnamed woman claims she was forced into a hiding after receiving death threats when the wrong version of a song was played during a Savage X Fenty show last year (20).

The track included a sample of sacred Islamic proverbs.

The woman suing the company claims she received death threats when the fashion show was live-streamed across the world.

According to her lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, she made it clear to Fenty officials that one version of the song had the religious verses and could not be played.

Rihanna apologised after the show went live and the plaintiff also tweeted an apology for unknowingly including the sample in her song.

She's now suing Fenty for more than $10 million (£7.2 million) in damages.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has become the world's wealthiest female musician as she makes billion from her Fenty line of products.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker is now worth an estimated $1.7 billion, Forbes reports, making her the second richest woman in entertainment on the planet, behind Oprah Winfrey, who has an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion.

The singer founded Fenty Beauty in 2017 with a desire to "make women everywhere included." Fenty products which included the popular lingerie line racked up sales of more than $100 million (£72 million) in the first few weeks.

By the end of 2018, the brand racked up $550 million (£394million) in annual revenues, well outpacing other celebrity cosmetics companies such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty from Kim Kardashian.

But RiRi's new endeavor was not without a hurdle.

Earlier this year, the Bajan singer/songwriter was forced to shut down her Fenty fashion line amid Covid-19 pandemic after less than two years in production. The label was put on hold "pending better conditions."

