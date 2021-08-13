 
 

Andy Cohen Details How Fatherhood Complicated His Love Life

Andy Cohen Details How Fatherhood Complicated His Love Life
Instagram
Celebrity

Offering details on his ideal partner, the 'Watch What Happens Live' host spills that he likes 'very independent people' and those 'who are very strong in their belief systems.'

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has opened up about his love life. Two years after welcoming his son Benjamin Allen via surrogate, the "Watch What Happens Live" host admitted that his dating life became more complicated.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 53-year-old TV host stated that the stakes are "absolutely" higher since he's a father now. He went on to say, "Now there's an endgame." He then noted that he has more than just himself to consider when choosing the right partner. "Are you going to be a good stepfather? It's changed everything," he shared.

The "Vanderpump Rules" host then spilled on his ideal life companion. "I like very independent people who have their own things going with their own lives, who are very strong in their belief systems," he explained. "That's very attractive to me."

  See also...

A few days earlier, Andy also discussed his dating life with Entertainment Tonight. "Oh my god. It's changed a lot," he admitted. "I think it's become harder in a way. There's just this subtext that's obvious without me saying it that's there, that was never there, obviously. You know what I mean?"

"And so, to me, it's a high bar," Andy confessed. He also found setting a high standard "challenging." The "Below Deck" host told the publication, "I don't know. It's challenging, is the answer. It's challenging."

Andy is currently the host of Peacock's newest series "Ex-Rated", in which the contestants face candid feedback from their exes. "You get to hear straight from contestants' exes, and they use the information to make themselves better at dating -- and in bed. I love how sex-positive the show is," he said during the show. "You can't turn away!"

While Andy is still on the hunt for "the one," he shared that he would be curious to know how he'd fare if his exes scored him in different relationship categories. "I'm dying for my exes to fill out the survey to see how I scored! The show makes you want to put yourself in other people's positions and say, 'What would people say about me?' It's really made me wonder how I would be rated in certain categories," he stated.

You can share this post!

Ice-T Tells Haters to 'F**k Off' and 'Unfollow' Him After Breastfeeding Backlash

NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison
Related Posts
Andy Cohen Reveals What Makes Filming 'KUWTK' Reunion Different From 'Real Housewives' Specials

Andy Cohen Reveals What Makes Filming 'KUWTK' Reunion Different From 'Real Housewives' Specials

Andy Cohen 'Praying' for 'Safe Return' of Missing Friend Andy Neiman

Andy Cohen 'Praying' for 'Safe Return' of Missing Friend Andy Neiman

Andy Cohen 'Twinning With' Anderson Cooper's Son on His 1st Birthday

Andy Cohen 'Twinning With' Anderson Cooper's Son on His 1st Birthday

Andy Cohen on Jen Shah's Arrest for Alleged Fraud: 'I'm Waiting to See How It Plays Out'

Andy Cohen on Jen Shah's Arrest for Alleged Fraud: 'I'm Waiting to See How It Plays Out'

Most Read
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September
Celebrity

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Joey Lawrence Engaged to Samantha Cope, a Year After Filing for Divorce From Wife

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors