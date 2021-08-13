Andy Cohen Details How Fatherhood Complicated His Love Life

Instagram Celebrity

Offering details on his ideal partner, the 'Watch What Happens Live' host spills that he likes 'very independent people' and those 'who are very strong in their belief systems.'

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has opened up about his love life. Two years after welcoming his son Benjamin Allen via surrogate, the "Watch What Happens Live" host admitted that his dating life became more complicated.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 53-year-old TV host stated that the stakes are "absolutely" higher since he's a father now. He went on to say, "Now there's an endgame." He then noted that he has more than just himself to consider when choosing the right partner. "Are you going to be a good stepfather? It's changed everything," he shared.

The "Vanderpump Rules" host then spilled on his ideal life companion. "I like very independent people who have their own things going with their own lives, who are very strong in their belief systems," he explained. "That's very attractive to me."

A few days earlier, Andy also discussed his dating life with Entertainment Tonight. "Oh my god. It's changed a lot," he admitted. "I think it's become harder in a way. There's just this subtext that's obvious without me saying it that's there, that was never there, obviously. You know what I mean?"

"And so, to me, it's a high bar," Andy confessed. He also found setting a high standard "challenging." The "Below Deck" host told the publication, "I don't know. It's challenging, is the answer. It's challenging."

Andy is currently the host of Peacock's newest series "Ex-Rated", in which the contestants face candid feedback from their exes. "You get to hear straight from contestants' exes, and they use the information to make themselves better at dating -- and in bed. I love how sex-positive the show is," he said during the show. "You can't turn away!"

While Andy is still on the hunt for "the one," he shared that he would be curious to know how he'd fare if his exes scored him in different relationship categories. "I'm dying for my exes to fill out the survey to see how I scored! The show makes you want to put yourself in other people's positions and say, 'What would people say about me?' It's really made me wonder how I would be rated in certain categories," he stated.