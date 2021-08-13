 
 

NBA YoungBoy Releases Phone-Recorded New Single 'Lockdown Session' From Prison

In his new song, the 'Outside Today' rapper gets candid about those who take him for granted, his daughter contracting COVID-19 and losing his mind while being held behind bars.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again won't let his incarceration stop him from channeling his creativity. The "Outside Today" rapper, who has been jailed for months on drug and weapon charges, just released a new single called "Lockdown Session" that he recorded with a phone from prison.

The song and its visuals were dropped on Wednesday, August 11. As for the music video, it features a compilation clip of the 21-year-old in the past. He begins the song by rapping, "I got four walls to myself/ Sitting inside of here ain't got no better/ They just want me for to fail/ They don't wanna see me win at all."

YoungBoy goes on to open up about being taken for granted by his friends, losing his mind and going "crazy" while he's in jail. He also reveals that he misses his children while his youngest daughter contracted COVID-19 and his "girl actin' like she don't need a n***a."

YoungBoy additionally issues an apology to his mother, Sherhonda Gauldena. "Mama I'm so sorry, I can't save myself," the MC, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, rhymes.

Upon hearing the song, fans of YoungBoy were quick to show him their support. One fan wrote, "You can hear it in his voice he misses his kids!! Don't worry it's a minor setback for a major comeback." Another echoed, "Keep ya head up minor setback for a major comeback! #FreeTop." A third penned, "Can literally feel the pain, and I can hear the prison walls! Free Top till the end! Stay strong lad!"

The "Self Control" spitter was taken into federal custody on March 22. Prior to his arrest, he reportedly tried to escape, leading police to bring in a K-9 to help locate him. He is now being held at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana on drug and weapon charges while he waits for his trial to begin.

