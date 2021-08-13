Ice-T Tells Haters to 'F**k Off' and 'Unfollow' Him After Breastfeeding Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

Through a new social media post, the 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' star wants people to know that he and his wife Coco Austin are 'far from normal parents.'

AceShowbiz - Rapper Ice-T has urged internet trolls to stay away from him. After receiving backlash over his wife Coco Austin's parenting decision to keep breastfeeding their 5-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow, the "New Jack Hustler" rapper told haters to "f**k off" and stop following him on social media.

"People should know by now that Coco and I are far from normal parents," the 63-year-old wrote alongside a risque photo he tweeted on Thursday, August 12. On how he reacted to the social media critics, he continued, "And we give less than a F about how you feel.. Love is Love.. Haters F off.." In the photo, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star squinted with fake anger. He could be seen wearing a black tank top and matching pants. In the meantime, his wife was seen shaving her bikini line while donning a white lace bra with her hot pink hair tied up in a bun.

The photo instantly gained criticism from Twitter users. However, he responded back to the critics by tweeting, "ATTENTION. If my Twitter page offends you in any way.. PLEASE unfollow. It's that simple…"

Ice-T told haters to stop following him on Twitter.

His statement came a few days after Coco revealed during an interview with Us Weekly that she's still nursing her daughter. When sharing her parenting dos and don'ts, the 42-year-old mom admitted, "Chanel still likes my boobs. It's a big bonding moment for a mother and your child."

After facing backlash over her decision, Ice-T went on to slam the critics by stating that he's also a "titty lover." The rapper tweeted, "Lol. When it's all said and done I guess I'll be known as a Titty Lover... I can live with that." In a separate post, he declared, "News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD…" He continued, "She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!"

In a recent interview with E! News "Daily Pop", Coco herself spoke out that she's "not really an arguer" but she stood by her parenting decisions against critics. "I just don't believe society says they should stop at two," she explained about nursing Chanel. "You as a mother should stop because they said so."

"I'm [not] going to stop because I feel like it's a great bonding experience between her and I," Coco pointed out. She then added, "She's my only child, it's not like I have a big family of kids, and so I'm savoring every moment with this child."

Coco went on to admit that she actually did not plan on supplying milk to Chanel for years. She shared, "I always thought I wasn't going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing. I thought I would stop more like around one." She further elaborated, "Then I loved it too much, and I'm like, 'I feel like I'm wanted, like she wants me.' I think a lot of mothers would understand."