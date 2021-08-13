Lil Wayne Blames Media for DaBaby Cancellation Over Homophobic Remarks

Instagram Celebrity

Addressing the controversy surrounding the 'Ball If I Want To' hitmaker's anti-LGBTQ rant, the 'Sucker for Pain' rapper claims the spotlight on artists and celebrities is 'absolutely crazy.'

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne has weighed in on DaBaby's latest scandal. In a new interview, the "Sucker for Pain" spitter blamed media for the "Ball If I Want To" rapper cancellation over his homophobic remarks.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, the Grammy-winning artist was asked if he has been keeping up with the controversy surrounding DaBaby's anti-LGBTQ rant, which has been met with some festival cancellations. Though he admitted that he hasn't been aware of it, he pointed out, "You know how it does. The spotlight on artists and celebrities is absolutely crazy."

"You don't even have to be a celebrity," Weezy continued explaining. He went on to elaborate on how powerful social media is. He said, "Even normal people can feel like they're wrong because their 200 followers said something. But that's the power of social media today."

Nick Cannon has also defended DaBaby against the cancel culture regardless his insensitive comments. In a recent radio show, the former "America's Got Talent" host believed that the "Suge" rapper should be educated instead of "canceled."

"I challenge all these people who actually want to cancel somebody, and even specifically in DaBaby's situation, let's use this as an opportunity for education," the 40-year-old said on "The Breakfast Club". He went on reasoning, "Because that's what happened in my scenario to where I still stuck true to the truths. [My minister] told me that I don't ever want falsehood to come out of my mouth, so if I'm saying something that is not correct about your community, show me where I'm incorrect. Correct me."

The "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out" host further explained, "If I'm saying these things about the LGBTQIA community, show me where I'm wrong." He added, "Not only is that going to help me, but you're going to help so many other people who think like me. There are so many DaBabys out there."

"I know Baby. And that's a strong brother… That man just lost his pops, his brother, all the things that he [has been through] and still to have that big smile that he has every day, knowing everything that he comes [from]? I grew up in Charlotte [for] part of my life, I know that life," Nick went on defending DaBaby. "He's a fighter. We've seen his back against the wall. He's swinging. He's swinging just so he could get out. We all have to accept emotion."

DaBaby landed in hot water after he performed at the Rolling Loud music festival on July 25. At the time, he told the audience, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up." He also added, "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Following his insensitive remarks, DaBaby was dropped from concerts such as Lollapalooza and New York City's Governors Ball Music Festival. His collaboration with Dua Lipa, "Levitating", has also dropped to No. 5 on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart and was removed from multiple playlists on Apple Music.