Yvette Nicole Brown Shuts Down a Stinky Rumor About Matthew McConaughey

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yvette Nicole Brown has set the record straight about Matthew McConaughey's hygiene. "The Beach Bum" actor raised people's eyebrows after he admitted that he hasn't worn deodorant in more than 35 years.

Yvette, however, clarified about the speculations when she spoke on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show". "I'm a huge Matthew McConaughey fan," she said. "I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odor. So my first thought was, 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right.' "

"He does not have an odor," Yvette shared. "He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him and it's not musty or crazy."

Matthew's good hygiene aside, Yvette said that she was also drawn to the actor's friendliness. "He was very kind to me... All of my scenes were with him and I've been a fan since 'A Time To Kill'. So, the idea that I got to be in scenes with him and be directed by Ben Stiller... it was a great experience," she continued.

"I believe he bathes because he smelled delicious," Yvette said of the husband's model Camila Alves. "He just didn't have deodorant on. Those that don't bathe, I don't understand. I got to get under some water and rub some soap on me."

The actor first talked about the mater in an interview Elite Daily. He told the news outlet, Kate Hudson, who starred alongside him 2008's movie "Fool's Gold", always brought a salt rock to set to try to persuade him to use it as a "natural deodorant." He recalled, "[Kate] says, 'Would you please put this on?' I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant."

"The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you,' " he continued.