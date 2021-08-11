Nick Cannon Insists DaBaby Should Be Educated Instead of Canceled for His Homophobic Rant

WENN/Instagram/Nicky Nelson Celebrity

Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club', the former host of 'America's Got Talent' urges people to educate the 'Red Light Green Light' spitter about the LGBTQ community as the rapper has apologized.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has weighed in on DaBaby's controversial homophobic rant. Sharing his thoughts during an appearance on a radio show, the former "America's Got Talent" host insisted that the "Red Light Green Light" rapper should be educated instead of "canceled" for his offensive comments.

"I challenge all these people who actually want to cancel somebody, and even specifically in DaBaby's situation, let's use this as an opportunity for education," the 40-year-old said on "The Breakfast Club". He then reasoned, "Because that's what happened in my scenario to where I still stuck true to the truths. [My minister] told me that I don't ever want falsehood to come out of my mouth, so if I'm saying something that is not correct about your community, show me where I'm incorrect. Correct me."

The "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N' Out" host further explained, "If I'm saying these things about the LGBTQIA community, show me where I'm wrong." He went on to add, "Not only is that going to help me, but you're going to help so many other people who think like me. There are so many DaBabys out there."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nick shared that apologizing requires a "great strength." The host of "The Masked Singer" said, "I think not only in the black community, and I've experienced it, but definitely just men a lot of times, we have that ego. We believe apologizing is a weakness when it actually takes great strength to step up to anyone and say, 'I was wrong.' "

"I know Baby. And that's a strong brother… That man just lost his pops, his brother, all the things that he [has been through] and still to have that big smile that he has every day, knowing everything that he comes [from]? I grew up in Charlotte [for] part of my life, I know that life," Nick went on defending DaBaby. "He's a fighter. We've seen his back against the wall. He's swinging. He's swinging just so he could get out. We all have to accept emotion."

Nick's comments came after DaBaby got into trouble after he performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25. At the time, he told the audience, "If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up." He also added, "Fellas, if you ain't sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up."

Following his insensitive remarks, DaBaby was dropped from concerts such as Lollapalooza and New York City's Governors Ball Music Festival. His collaboration with Dua Lipa, "Levitating", has also dropped to No. 5 on the new Billboard Hot 100 chart and was removed from multiple Apple Music playlists.