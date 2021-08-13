Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Instagram Celebrity

After his 2-year-old son Deon King Drummond fell into the water, the two-time NBA All-Star quickly ran and jumped fully clothed to save him from potentially drowning.

Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Andre Drummond has proven that he is a super dad to his children. Showing the moment when he rescued his 2-year-old son from a pool accident, the NBA star admitted that he experienced parents' "worst nightmare."

On Thursday, August 12, the 28-year-old athlete took to his Twitter account to share a video from his home security camera, which showed his son Deon King Drummond sitting on the edge of their backyard pool before he fell into the water. After two nearby adults began shouting his eldest son's name, the two-time NBA All-Star quickly ran into the frame and jumped fully clothed into the pool. Andre then pulled his son out of the water and handed him off to one of the other adults outside the pool. "Deon, no more. You don't do that," one of the adults told the toddler.

"NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES," Andre captioned the footage, along with two facepalming emojis. The Philadelphia 76ers player went on to point out that it was "a parents' worst nightmare" as his son almost drowned in the pool.

Deon's mom, Abigail Russo, reposted the security camera footage on her Instagram Story and wrote, "them father instincts kicked in quick," with a huffing emoji. On the next slide, she noted that everyone is fine. "Deon was just being a lil dare devil," she explained. "S**t happens [shrugging emoji] dad was on full alert."

Abigail Russo explained that everyone is fine after the incident.

In a following Story, Abigail shared a sweet video of Deon, wearing diapers and a No. 3 necklace. She also uploaded an adorable snap of the toddler and Andre. The father-son duo could be seen playing arcade games together. "They was real into it," the proud mama wrote over the snap.

Abigail Russo shared adorable snap of father-son duo.

Deon turned two in February. Celebrating her son's special day, Abigail posted a photo that saw her sweetly kissing the tot. "Words can't describe the love I have for you son. It's endless, unconditional, and the purest love of all. Your energy and humor always brighten my days," she penned.

In addition to Deon, Andre shares 2-year-old daughter Aubrey EllaRose Costandoni-Drummond, who is one month younger than Deon, with Elizabeth Costadoni.