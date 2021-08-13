 
 

Paulina Porizkova Posts Crying Selfie as She Reveals Struggle to 'Trust After Being Betrayed'

In her emotional note, the former judge of 'America's Next Top Model' explains that she is left 'blindsided' by betrayal which makes her think that 'all love is suspect.'

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paulina Porizkova has just shared an emotional message on her social media platform. One month after confirming her split from Aaron Sorkin, the supermodel revealed her struggle to "trust after being betrayed" along with a crying selfie.

Making use of her Instagram account on Thursday, August 12, the 56-year-old shared a makeup-free photo of herself lying on what appears to be a couch with her eyes filled with tears. In the caption, she wrote a lengthy note that read, "I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people." She then pointed out, "But every day is not a happy day in the path of recovery."

"Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It's easier to see myself shot into space at this moment," Paulina continued opening up. The Czech beauty elaborated further, "When you've been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect."

Paulina stressed that "love is not possible without trust." The former judge of "America's Next Top Model" went on to note, "A world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love)." She then questioned, "So what does one do when you want to stay open, but the wind of betrayal keeps slamming the door? I guess -maybe - walk outside and brave the weather?"

Near the end of her lengthy caption, Paulina added a joke, "You'll find me in the metaphorical closet pilling on layers for protection." She then concluded, "For you who'd like to point out a crying selfie is the height of narcissism, I whole-heartedly agree! #nomakeup #nofilter #grief #heartache #justsitwithit."

Paulina previously opened up about feeling betrayed when she found out her estranged husband Ric Ocasek, who passed away suddenly in September 2019, left her out of his will. "I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal," she told CBS "Sunday Morning" co-host Anthony Mason in March 2020. "It made the grieving process really, really tricky."

