 
 

Meek Mill Calls His Nelson Mandela Foundation Humanitarian Award 'Blessing'

While the 'Dreams and Nightmares' rapper proudly shows off his new achievement, fellow MC Tory Lanez is busy correcting his caption instead of congratulating him.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is celebrating his latest achievement. Informing his fans that he has been awarded the Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award, the "Dreams and Nightmares" spitter described it as a "blessing."

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, August 12, the 34-year-old hip-hop star shared a picture of his award along with a "Dream Chasers" necklace. "Blessings.. I got 'the Nelson Mandela humanitarian award' Thankyou Rip to the great Nelson Mandela," he began his caption.

Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, went on to note, " 'I ain't grow up playing ball I had a smith & western* because where I'm from it's very hard to turn 27' #survivors @pttow."

The MC's announcement was met with positive feedback from his online devotees. One fan in particular commented, "Well deserved." Another individual raved, "Proud of you." A third added, "Congratulations."

  See also...

Also responding to Meek's post was fellow rapper Tory Lanez. However, the Canadian native was busy correcting the former's caption instead of congratulating him. "Smith & Wesson," he penned in the comment section, to which Meek replied, "@torylanez It's called 'meek flow' say congrats or something weirdo lol."

Meek Mill's IG Comment

Meek Mill jokingly called out Tory Lanez for correcting his Instagram caption.

Meek got the award more than two years after he and Jay-Z launched Reform Alliance. The duo also joined forces with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner, NJ Devils owner, Fanatics & Rue La La CEO, Michael Rubin, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai and Van Jones in establishing the criminal justice reform organization.

"Creating the Reform Alliance is one of the most important things I've ever done in my life," Meek said at that time. "If you thought my case was unfair, there are millions of others dealing with worse situations and caught up in the system without committing crimes. With this alliance, we want to change outdated laws, give people hope, and reform a system that's stacked against us."

According to Reform Alliance's website, the organization "aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing." It also wants to "replace America's justice system with a restorative system that is fair, accountable and invested in rehabilitation, support and wellbeing."

