Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Helping Her Be 'True' to Herself and 'More Confident'

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has credited Kanye West for some life lessons he had taught her. In a new interview, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum praised her estranged husband for helping her to be "true" to herself and "more confident."

Speaking to Kristen Bell in the Wednesday, August 11 episode of "We Are Supported By" podcast, the reality star began, "I got to a point, and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way [about] just being me and living in the moment."

Kim then noted that Kanye was a firm believer in the idea that "you don't have to please everyone." The 40-year-old said, "As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you." The SKIMS founder went on to admit, "That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February. Since then the mother of four has kept things amicable between her and the "Flashing Lights" rapper, who is reportedly dating model Irina Shayk, for the sake of their young children, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

Earlier this month, a source close to the TV personality spilled that Kim wanted "more communication" following her split from the "Gold Digger" hitmaker after seven years of marriage. "Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other," the source elaborated.

"They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up," the insider added. "Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn't like this and it was more often. It's her hope that he'll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she's unsure if he will."

Proving that they can keep things amicable, Kim showed support to Kanye by attending the listening party for her estranged husband's new album "Donda" at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 5 and July 22. When attending the events, the daughter of Kris Jenner wore a matching outfit with the 44-year-old rapper.