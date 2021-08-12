 
 

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Helping Her Be 'True' to Herself and 'More Confident'

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Helping Her Be 'True' to Herself and 'More Confident'
WENN
Celebrity

Speaking to Kristen Bell in a podcast interview, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum credits her estranged husband for teaching her that she doesn't have to 'please everyone' ahead of their divorce.

  • Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has credited Kanye West for some life lessons he had taught her. In a new interview, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum praised her estranged husband for helping her to be "true" to herself and "more confident."

Speaking to Kristen Bell in the Wednesday, August 11 episode of "We Are Supported By" podcast, the reality star began, "I got to a point, and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way [about] just being me and living in the moment."

Kim then noted that Kanye was a firm believer in the idea that "you don't have to please everyone." The 40-year-old said, "As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you." The SKIMS founder went on to admit, "That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

  See also...

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February. Since then the mother of four has kept things amicable between her and the "Flashing Lights" rapper, who is reportedly dating model Irina Shayk, for the sake of their young children, 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

Earlier this month, a source close to the TV personality spilled that Kim wanted "more communication" following her split from the "Gold Digger" hitmaker after seven years of marriage. "Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other," the source elaborated.

"They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up," the insider added. "Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn't like this and it was more often. It's her hope that he'll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she's unsure if he will."

Proving that they can keep things amicable, Kim showed support to Kanye by attending the listening party for her estranged husband's new album "Donda" at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on August 5 and July 22. When attending the events, the daughter of Kris Jenner wore a matching outfit with the 44-year-old rapper.

You can share this post!

Tarek El Moussa 'Switches Up' His Wedding Plans With Heather Rae Young Because 'Something Was Off'
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Determined to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids as She Admits She Easily Gives Into Them

Kim Kardashian Determined to Be 'Stricter' With Her Kids as She Admits She Easily Gives Into Them

Kim Kardashian Teases Retail Expansion to Swimwear Line

Kim Kardashian Teases Retail Expansion to Swimwear Line

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Bondage-Style Outfit While Attending Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party

Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Bondage-Style Outfit While Attending Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Party

Kim Kardashian Bares Her Butt in Skimpy Black Thong Bikini

Kim Kardashian Bares Her Butt in Skimpy Black Thong Bikini

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

NBA YoungBoy Resurfaces in New Video From Prison

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member

Seal's Romance With Former Assistant Laura Strayer Deemed 'Ironic' by Family Member