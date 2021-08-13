 
 

Mayim Bialik Insists She's Fully Vaccinated for Covid-19 Amid 'Anti-Vaxxer' rumors

Mayim Bialik Insists She's Fully Vaccinated for Covid-19 Amid 'Anti-Vaxxer' rumors
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress vehemently denies rumors suggesting she's against vaccines, insisting that she has taken Covid-19 jabs amid the ongoing pandemic.

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mayim Bialik's representative has denied the actress is an "anti-vaxxer" after fans questioned her position on the COVID-19 vaccination following comments she made in 2012.

In her 2012 book "Beyond the Sling: A Real-Life Guide to Raising Confident, Loving Children the Attachment Parenting Way", "The Big Bang Theory" star revealed she hadn't had a vaccine in 30 years.

But in a video shared on YouTube last October (20), Mayim insisted she and her children were up to date on their jabs, as she explained, "I wrote a book about 10 years ago about my experience parenting and at the time my children had not received the typical schedule of vaccines. But I have never, not once, said that vaccines are not valuable, not useful, or not necessary because they are."

  See also...

"The truth is, I delayed vaccinations for reasons that you don’t necessarily get to know about simply because you follow me on social media. As of today, my children may not have had every one of the vaccinations that your children have but my children are vaccinated. I repeat, my children are vaccinated."

And as questions were raised once again as to whether or not Mayim has had the COVID-19 vaccination, a representative for the star said in a statement, "(Mayim) has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is not at all an anti-vaxxer."

The news came after the actress was tapped as a host for "Jeopardy!" primetime and spinoff specials.

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West for Helping Her Be 'True' to Herself and 'More Confident'

Sophia Bush: 'One Tree Hill' Boss Hung Pictures of Female Cast in Underwear in His Office
Related Posts
Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Mayim Bialik Blames Coronavirus Lockdown for Heightening Her Mental Health Issues

Mayim Bialik Blames Coronavirus Lockdown for Heightening Her Mental Health Issues

Mayim Bialik Insists She's Not Mocking Fan's Artwork After Backlash

Mayim Bialik Insists She's Not Mocking Fan's Artwork After Backlash

Mayim Bialik Doing 'Better' After Sharing Concerning Message Post-Split

Mayim Bialik Doing 'Better' After Sharing Concerning Message Post-Split

Most Read
Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal
Celebrity

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Duane Chapman to Marry His Fiancee in September

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Mulatto Fires Back at Trolls Saying She Looks 'Old'

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin Shows Off Diamond 'Lord' Necklace in Honor of BF Scott Disick

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

Jared Padalecki Creates GoFundMe in Support of 'Supernatural' Fan's Grieving Family

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Allegedly Caught Doing Coke

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

Woman Allegedly Caught Trying to Spike Trey Songz's Drink in the Club

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

T.I. Presents Tiny With a Maybach for Their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate Admits 'It's a Tough Road' as She's Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Future's Baby Mama Accuses Him of 'Cruelty' After He Tells His Son His Mother Is a 'H**'

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday