Heidi Montag Claims Mother's Reaction to Her Post-Plastic Surgery Appearance Left Her 'Heartbroken'

Aug 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Heidi Montag can hardly forget how her mother reacted to her post-plastic surgery appearance. Recalling the moment when Darlene Egelhoff criticized her look on TV, "The Hills" alum admitted to feeling "heartbroken" by her mom's comment.

The 34-year-old walked down memory lane when speaking in a recent episode of "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I said to my mom before I filmed with her, 'Hey, I'm very vulnerable right now. I hardly can talk. I can barely move my jaw. I just had all these procedures. If you can't rile behind me and support me, don't film with me," she first recounted.

" 'I said it's not worth it. I'm telling you right now, I'm not going to be able to talk to you,' " the wife of Spencer Pratt continued. "And I didn't talk to her for two years after that, because I told her ahead of time, and she said 'I'm not going to be that way.'... I was heartbroken... I literally had never been so heartbroken in my entire life."

Heidi, who went under the knife in 2010, claimed that she was hardly the only celebrity who had extensive work done at that time. "People from the beginning of Hollywood had been getting surgery," she said. "I literally probably got as many surgeries as A-list actors that day... And it was free."

"Do you think I would have gotten all that surgery if it wasn't? Not really. That's expensive," she added. "It was probably like $200,000 or more... It was expensive, what I did. And then to do that, it did cost me a lot more. It cost me my career at the time, and it did cost me my mom and my family."

Heidi got candid about her cosmetic surgery on "The Hills". At that time, she detailed to her mother, "I got a slight eyebrow lift... I had my nose redone, I had my own fat injected into my cheeks, I had my ears pinned back, I had injections in my lips, I had my chin shaved down, I had my breasts redone and my back shaved and I had a little bit of inner and outer lipo done."

In response to Heidi's explanation, Darlene said, "You risked your life to do the things that you did. You have an elective surgery that was completely unnecessary." After sharing a few arguments, Heidi then asked, "Do I look good?" Her mom then confessed, "I mean, how do I go and say that, of course, I thought you were more beautiful before?"

"I thought you were younger, I thought you were fresher looking, I thought you were healthier... Yes, that's how I feel, I felt you were much more beautiful before," Darlene stressed. Upon hearing the comments, Heidi broke down in tears and said, "You don't have to support it or think it looks good, but you have to realize what I've been through... Coming here and having you attacking me is really hard."