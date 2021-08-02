Kim Kardashian Demands 'More Communication' From Kanye West Amid Divorce

WENN Celebrity

According to a source, the former star of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' 'wants more communication and family unity and plans' with the 'Jesus Is King' artist.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian reportedly is determined to make her split from Kanye West the most amicable one. According to a new report, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum wants to keep the communication between them open despite divorcing.



A source close to the TV star shares with HollywoodLife.com that Kim wants "more communication" after splitting from the "Gold Digger" hitmaker after seven years of marriage. "Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other," the source explains.

The source also adds, "They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up."

"Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn't like this and it was more often," the insider continues. "It's her hope that he'll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she's unsure if he will."

It is also said that the SKIMS founder "knows" that her rapper ex is "a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though."

Kim previously showed support to Kanye by attending the listening party for Kanye's new album, "Donda", at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on July 22. The reality TV star showed up at the event alongside her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, her sister Khloe Kardashian as well as their family friend Jonathan Cheban.

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February. While Kim is seemingly not jumping back to the dating game after the split, it is rumored that Kanye is currently romancing model Irina Shayk.

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina," a source previously said of the rumored lovebirds. "They will date long distance. Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC."

The source continued, "He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again."